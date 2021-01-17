MONTPELIER – Officials say there were no incidents to report after preparing for a possible armed protest at the State House Sunday.
For over a week state officials had warned residents against coming to the Capital City for a planned protest over the election in November and to show support for President Donald Trump. The FBI had informed law enforcement across the country armed events were planned at all 50 state capitals at noon Sunday.
Law enforcement from around the state converged on Montpelier in an effort to prevent another insurrection like what took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
But no protesters showed up, armed or otherwise, save for one or two older men who milled around the front of the State House. Vermont State Police said there were no incidents to report.
A few dozen had gathered at City Hall as a counter protest where they held signs decrying fascism.
We will have more on this story in Tuesday's print editions.
