MONTPELIER –— A fire heavily damaged a home on Towne Hill Road early Monday morning.
Montpelier Fire Chief Robert Gowans said the fire was called in at 821 Towne Hill Road shortly before 1 a.m. Gowans said the fire started in the garage, which is attached to the home, and had spread into the home’s third floor.
Gowans said a family of five and two dogs lived in the home and were asleep when the fire started. He said they were awoken by smoke detectors and all got out safely. He said the family is in contact with their insurance company for temporary housing.
He said crews put the fire out in about an hour and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but Gowans said the incident isn’t considered suspicious.
He said the garage and a 2021 Ford Bronco parked inside were a total loss, the third floor was damaged and there was smoke and water damage throughout the home. Gowans said the fire caused about $250,000 in damage, but the home is not considered a total loss.
Fire crews from Barre City, East Montpelier, Northfield and Waterbury assisted in putting the fire out while the fire department in Worcester provided coverage for Montpelier.
