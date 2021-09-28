CALAIS — The Select Board thinks its time to set some ground rules with respect to roadside mowing.
In a rural community where concerns about spreading invasive species and protecting butterfly habitat have prompted a growing number of requests the town skip mowing the sides of certain roads, board members balked at the latest one Monday night.
It was a first for the board, which member Sharon Winn Fannon has honored similar requests in recent years though most — if not all — of them were more detailed than the brief mid-September email the board received from resident Charlotte Hanna.
“The residents of Peck Hill Road and Fifers Ride request that our two roads not be mowed by the town as long was we reside here,” Hanna wrote on behalf of herself and five other affected property owners.
“This covers the mowable area on the north side of Fifers Ride and Peck Hill, plus the south side (of Peck Hill) down to Plateau Road,” she concluded.
That wasn’t nearly enough information for Selectman Marc Mihaly, who joined the board in August.
“I don’t want to say to anybody: ‘No, we’re not going to mow,’ unless … they say why very explicitly and expressly, … they indicate they will undertake the maintenance necessary, … and our (road commissioner) approves.” he said, suggesting the town has a public safety interest in keeping the sides of its roads from being overgrown.
Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee, who told the board last month two residents stopped one of his crew members from mowing on Kent Hill Road, blamed concern over monarch butterfly habitat for a similar episode on Peck Hill Road earlier this month. That incident, he said, prompted Hanna’s Sept. 12 email and renewed his concern about on-the-job interruptions experienced by his crew.
“I’m not against butterflies, but I also have a job to do,” he said.
Selectman John Brabant said he was sensitive to that concern.
“We can’t have our road crew just hop-scotching all over town at the end of the season mowing stuff when we’re getting ready for other projects,” he said.
Like Mihaly, Brabant said those who want the town-owned mower to steer clear of their roads must be ready to maintain them with mowers or weed-whackers of their own. He said the roadside maintenance wasn’t optional if only to prevent trees from taking root in the right of way.
The problem flagged by Fannon involved the “frequency” of the requests and the uneven way they have been handled.
“It’s time for us to put some consistency, predictability and formality around this,” she said.
Fannon suggested the board consult with the town’s attorney and prepare a procedure and expectations that could be used to annually evaluate requests not to mow certain roads. She said the alternative — rubber-stamping them regardless of the level of detail provided — was not something the board should support.
“We’ve never said ‘no’ to a request like this,” Fannon said.
The board has now.
Thanks to a two-part motion proposed by Fannon, the board unanimously instructed Larrabee to mow both Peck Hill Road and Fifers Ride after Oct. 15 — a date by which the life cycle of the monarch butterflies should be complete.
The second half of the approved motion gives the board until April 1 to establish a procedure for considering road-specific requests. That procedure would be used to evaluate roads — like Peck Hill and Fifers Ride — that aren’t currently on the “no mow” list, as well as others — Old West Church, Bliss Pond, Fowler and Singleton roads — that have had such arrangements for at least two years.
Hanna did not attend Monday’s meeting, suggesting a broader conversation about roadside mowing was warranted based on concerns ranging from the unintentional spread of invasives, like wild chervil, to the disruption of the butterfly habitat. The latter, she conceded was at issue when the road crew member was asked not to mow, and she was later instructed by Larrabee to make a request to the Select Board.
According to Hanna, it still is.
“All the monarchs are on the milkweed, and they’re trying hard to survive,” she said of the butterflies.
Hanna said she is confident a conversation could lead to a compromise, though it isn’t clear that will happen before the roads in question are mowed for the first time this year after Oct. 15.
