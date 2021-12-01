BARRE — Business owners and residents in the Granite City made it clear they do not want a mask mandate and the City Council obliged.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the council took up the idea of instituting a municipal mask mandate. Last month, the Legislature held a special session where it passed a law to allow municipalities to enact such a mandate as a compromise with Gov. Phil Scott. Lawmakers had been calling on Scott to impose a statewide mask mandate because of the increased coronavirus activity in Vermont as a result of the delta variant. But he has said repeatedly such a mandate would not be effective because those who would abide by it are already wearing masks and those who refuse to wear a mask can’t be forced.
No one had requested a local mask mandate in Barre City, but City Manager Steven Mackenzie said he added the possibility to Tuesday’s agenda to see what the council thought about it. Mackenzie said he wasn’t taking a position on a mandate, but he wanted to give the council the option and to give the public a chance to weigh in.
There were about 50 people in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, with the vast majority of them participating remotely.
Jeffrey Norway, owner of the craft beer store Mister J’s on North Main Street, was unequivocally opposed to a local mask mandate. Norway said he respects all businesses and what policies they might have around masks. He said businesses should have the right to require masks if they so choose. Norway said it’s not OK for a customer to harass an employee over masks because the employee is just doing their job.
“I also want to make it absolutely clear, I will never be forced by any level of our government to wear a mask in my own store ever again. I wore a mask for over a year until everyone had the opportunity to be protected from severe illness or death by the vaccine. I’m not anti anything. This is not in any way a message of hate. Boundaries are most important with those whom you love. I’m 100% completely in charge of my body and my face, regardless of any vote by the Barre City Council here tonight,” he said.
Joshua Dickinson, owner of Gusto’s Bar on Prospect Street, said businesses are still dealing with the impact of the pandemic. Dickinson said he was fortunate to obtain loans and grants from the federal government to help keep his business running. But he said those funds won’t keep the business open going forward if his customer base is again reduced because of a mask mandate.
“I’m grateful to say that our community has been insanely supportive, but their finances and patronism can only last so long if further restrictions and mandates are created,” Dickinson said.
Most residents who spoke were also opposed to the mandate. Some said they would not shop at stores that require masks while others said they’ve stopped going to businesses where masks aren’t worn.
Resident Lisa Liotta offered a compromise for the compromise. Liotta said the council could require businesses to post on their entrances whether a mask is required or not.
She said while she thinks masks should be required, she understands others believe just as strongly as she does that they should not be.
“The bottom line is, I’m not going to change their mind and they’re not going to change mine. And I would bet that almost everyone has made up their mind one way or another on this issue,” Liotta said.
She said knowing whether a business requires a mask or not before entering allows residents to make an informed decision and keeps the city out of a difficult decision.
The decision didn’t appear to be all that difficult for the council. While some council members talked about the importance of wearing masks and their own personal preferences, they said they did not think a mandate was appropriate.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said he didn’t think a local mandate would change anyone’s behavior. Waszazak said the city could adopt a mandate, but if the surrounding communities don’t then people will simply go outside the city to shop. He said he wasn’t in favor of adopting a mandate that won’t work.
“Wear a mask. Get your vaccines. Get your boosters, and we’ll be able to see our way out of this eventually. But I don’t believe a mask mandate from the Barre City Council is going to seriously stop the spread of COVID in Vermont,” he said.
Councilor Ericka Reil said she chooses to wear a mask and got vaccinated, but she’s not a doctor. Reil said she’s never going to change anyone’s mind and people are choosing not to wear a mask nor get vaccinated.
She asked how the city would enforce a mandate. Reil said the police department is already overburdened, so it would be unfair to ask them to respond to calls about people not wearing masks.
In the end, the council took no action and moved on to other business.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
