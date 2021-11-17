There will be no mail delivery or retail services on Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.
According to a news release, U.S. Postal Service carriers will still deliver priority express and other guaranteed next day services that day.
USPS will expand Sunday delivery, beginning Nov. 28, to locations with high package volumes. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations, according to the release.
