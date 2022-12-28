ROXBURY — No injuries were reported after a home in Roxbury caught fire Monday night.
The fire was reported on Roxbury Road at a home with a couple and five children inside. According to NBC5, the family was watching a movie when they noticed the wood stove had caught a wall on fire.
