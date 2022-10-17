BARRE — No injuries were reported after homes caught fire in Barre and Berlin over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Barre City Fire Department, a fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday on Madison Avenue. Fire crews responded and found a fire burning on the first floor of the home.
No one was home at the time of the fire, according to the release, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious. The damage caused by the blaze was significant, according to the release.
Fire crews from Barre Town and Montpelier helped put the fire out. Williamstown ambulance and the fire department in East Montpelier provided coverage while fire crews battled the blaze.
In Berlin, a fire inside a mobile home on Chandler Road was reported Friday a bit after 5:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported in that blaze, either, according to the fire department.
Crews from Northfield, Williamstown, Barre Town, Barre City and Montpelier helped put the fire out, while Northfield ambulance and fire crews from Waterbury provided station coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.