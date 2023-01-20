EAST MONTPELIER — Change is coming to the Washington Central Unified Union School District, but the board responsible for running it just pressed “pause” long enough to back a budget that would maintain the status quo for another year by boosting local education spending nearly 10%.
The decision wasn’t unanimous and could backfire in a big way based on best-case tax rate projections for communities where the cost of everything else is going up too.
Board members acknowledged that possibility along with the pressing need to explore structural changes in a six-school district that is bleeding students, and there is every reason to believe that trend will continue. However, a solid majority agreed the district would be best served by giving voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester an opportunity to approve a $38.9 million budget that contemplates spending $23,022 per equalized pupil, an increase of 12.86% over the current year.
Like it or not, all three of those numbers will be printed on ballots the board previously agreed will automatically be mailed to every active registered voter in the five-town district next month.
Estimated rate hikes required to support the newly adopted school budget range from a low of 5 cents in Worcester to a high of 11.6 cents in Berlin. Middlesex (11.4 cents) and Calais (11.1 cents) aren’t far behind Berlin; and East Montpelier is in the neighborhood based on an estimated 9-cent spike in its education tax rate if the budget is approved.
None of that was lost on a board whose members have been lobbied by those opposed to strategic cuts proposed by school administrators in recent weeks. Those cuts included a recently shelved plan to combine the preschool and sixth-grade programs at Doty Memorial School in Worcester with those at Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex. Those classes aren’t as big as they could be at Rumney — a pre-K-6 school that currently serves 120 students — and they are downright tiny at Doty, which now has a pre-K-6 enrollment of 72.
Panned by residents and some staff members, the idea of combining classes was removed from consideration last week by board who generally agreed it was the kind of change that should be part of a broader strategic planning process for the district is preparing to launch.
That left a proposal that included a short list of mostly enrollment-driven staff reductions, which would have trimmed the increase in local education spending required by that $38.3 million version of the budget to 7.73%. Tax rates still would have gone up across the district, but the increase would have been between 3 and 4 cents less than those now being projected.
Most board members agreed the savings associated with cutting positions — even those that were created with pandemic-related federal funding that won’t be available this time next year — wasn’t worth it based on the vast majority of the feedback they’d received.
Confronted with what School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet described as “defensible” and “responsible” budgets, the board opted for the “level service” version that was again favored by most who attended their Wednesday night meeting.
There were some notable exceptions and Reuben Bennett was one of them.
Technically, Bennett, who served for a decade as chair of the East Montpelier School Board prior to the state-imposed merger that created the union district, didn’t indicate how much he believed should be spent running a pre-K-12 system during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
However, Bennett implored board members to think long-term about a district where property values are soaring, tax rates are increasing and the number of students has plummeted from 1,574 to 1,395 since the start of the pandemic.
That doesn’t bode well, according to Bennett.
“I can’t get away from the enrollment numbers that I’m seeing and the trends,” he said. “There is a tax tsunami coming our way which is going to make this year look easy.”
Though Bennett urged the board to consider combining services as a way to cut costs over the long term, he stopped well short of suggesting any of those savings be reflected in the budget voters will be asked to approve in March.
Bennett said it was up to the board to make that decision, but offered some advice to school directors who were torn on the spending question.
“Once you’ve settled on a budget you have to be active advocates for the budget that you have adopted because if it goes down, it’s going to be ugly,” he said.
Julie Moore, who served as chair of the Middlesex School Board for several years, echoed some of the concerns expressed by Bennett while warning board members time wasn’t on their side.
“Our student enrollment numbers do not look to be a blip, but a clear trend and delaying making hard choices — choices that may even feel impossible — isn’t going to be made easier by waiting,” she said, adding: “Failing to make hard choices this year will result in an absolute cliff in a year or two.”
Then there was Beth Parker, who has worked in the districts for the past 20 years.
“I hate to see any cuts being made, but I’m also a community member and taxpayer and I worry very much about the impact of a failed budget,” Parker said, noting the challenges many families are now facing.
“I really think we need to think about the whole community and really be careful with this budget,” she said.
Others who spoke — many of them from Middlesex — backed the “level service budget,” which, among other things, spared a half-time Spanish teacher at Rumney. Eliminating that position — the only one of its kind in the district — would deprive Middlesex students of a valued program and that should be expanded to other schools.
Middlesex resident Kristin Freeman lamented what she feared felt like a “race to the bottom,” while Sonya Rhodes who has worked at Doty for 25 years expressed concern about a nursing reduction that she worried hadn’t been thought through and deserved more discussion.
“I don’t want to go backwards to where we were before,” Rhodes said, recalling the days when Doty had a nurse one day a week.
Rhodes volunteered to be part of the strategic planning discussion, as did Middlesex resident Bekah Mandell, who acknowledged the need for structural changes in the district, but challenged the notion a budget that maintains the status quo while that process plays out would be more vulnerable than one that contained unpopular cuts.
The latest round of public comments set the stage for a board conversation during which it quickly became clear a majority favored the level service budget.
The first seven who spoke all indicated they were either leaning in that direction or already. Several, including Eno-Van Fleet, suggested pointing to the strategic planning process as an opportunity to take a hard look at the current system with an eye toward making changes.
“Everything is on the table,” Eno-Van Fleet said of what he predicted would be a difficult discussions.
“We realize big structural changes have to come and have to come soon,” School Director Daniel Keeney said.
School Director Joshua Sevits was the first to openly worry about the fate of a budget that reflects at 9.98% increase in local education spending.
“It might be on paper 9.98%, but that’s going to be 10% for people who go to LBJ’s (store in Worcester) or Dudley’s (store in East Montpelier),” he predicted, adding: “I will support it and I will do my best to get it passed.”
School Director Kari Bradley made a last-ditch pitch to persuade board members to back modest reductions administrators have indicated wouldn’t impair the education students are currently receiving.
Like Bennett and Moore, Bradley said the district’s enrollment trends are beyond troubling.
“We’re going to have three schools with 90 kids or less,” he said. “We’re going from ‘very small’ to ‘micro’ schools. Change is coming. It’s inevitable. It’s here.”
Bradley said he was excited about the strategic planning process, but didn’t believe that relieved the board of its responsibility to make educationally appropriate reductions that are sensitive to taxpayers in a year when the cost of everything is going up. The plan, he predicted, would not be a silver bullet in a district that is slated to lose $575,000 in pandemic-related funding that is currently paying for staff positions that will either have to be absorbed in the budget or eliminated.
“Given the headwinds that we’re facing, I don’t think there are any scenarios where more reductions are not coming in the future,” he said. “Even the best strategic plan that we come up with won’t make these decisions any easier down the road.”
School Director Ursula Stanley said she supported the plan advanced by administrators and was comfortable with their assurances they would not materially affect the education students receive.
“It’s the fiscally responsible thing to do for our taxpayers,” she said.
Chair Flor Diaz-Smith joined Sevits, Bradley and Stanley voting against the budget, while immediately heeding Bennett’s advice board members put their philosophical differences aside and unify behind the version of the budget that received the most votes.
“It’s really going to take all of us to make sure our budget passes this year,’ she said.
