EAST MONTPELIER — Change is coming to the Washington Central Unified Union School District, but the board responsible for running it just pressed “pause” long enough to back a budget that would maintain the status quo for another year by boosting local education spending nearly 10%.

The decision wasn’t unanimous and could backfire in a big way based on best-case tax rate projections for communities where the cost of everything else is going up too.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.