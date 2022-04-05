BARRE TOWN — There are no contested races for this year's annual election.
Select Board Chair Paul White is running unopposed for his two-year seat. As is fellow board member Justin Bolduc for his three-year seat.
Jeff Blow is running unopposed for his three-year seat as auditor.
Dave Freeman is running unopposed for his one-year seat as constable.
And Thomas Koch is running unopposed for his one-year seat as moderator.
The election will take place May 10 at the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School.
