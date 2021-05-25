BARRE — With electronic voting set to start on Friday and run through June 18, it appears members of the Granite City Grocery are finally ready to check out.
For the moment the only question on a digital ballot that will be emailed to the cooperative’s 700-plus members at the end of the week asks whether the co-op should be dissolved and its remaining assets donated to the Vermont Foodbank.
It’s a simple “yes” or “no” question and the answer may not really matter because despite the weeks-old plea of a depleted board, reinforcements aren’t on the way.
Bruce Landry, one of two current board members willing to postpone his planned resignation if five new candidates — the minimum needed to run a co-op in Vermont — ran for seats during a virtual election that is now days away, said it doesn’t look like that will be necessary.
“Not one,” Landry said, when asked Tuesday how many candidates responded by last Friday’s deadline. “Zero.”
For Landry and fellow board member Kyle Lanzit, that likely means there won’t be anyone for them to train over the next year even if the co-op’s member-owners vote not to dissolve.
Landry and Lanzit have said they’ll resign if five new members aren’t elected, and with Landry’s son, Nick, and Nick Landry’s partner, Heather Runk, planning to step down one way or the other, the board’s members would all be gone, regardless of whether it’s member-owners vote to dissolve.
“If there is no board, there is no way forward,” Nick Landry, the board’s current and soon-to-be-former president said Tuesday.
It was Nick Landry who put out the call for prospective board members earlier this month and established the now-lapsed deadline for nominations. On Tuesday, before updating city councilors on the status of the co-op, he moved the goalposts ever-so-slightly.
Nick Landry said “last-minute candidates” could still technically be added to the ballot before he presses “send” on Friday and it is possible five could receive 35 write-in vote each — repopulating a board that has dwindled from 13 members to the four who are currently serving.
“If anybody is on the fence, now is time to come forward,” he said.
Board members — those leaving and those willing to stay, but likely leaving too — aren’t holding their breath.
“Thus far, the response at every step in this process has been silence,” he said. “That is a sign.”
Though there is theoretically a path forward for the co-op, it would require a radical departure from its founding mission due to changes in the market place.
Conceived nearly a decade ago as a cooperatively owned downtown grocery store that was both walk-able, and affordable, Nick Landry said the grocery business has shifted in a way that makes that model no longer viable.
Responding to what has been a significant shift in wholesale food prices would require abandoning the co-op’s founding vision and pursuing something more akin to Montpelier’s Hunger Mountain Co-op.
That isn’t something the board’s current members signed up for and while two were willing to aid in the transition that offer presumed new leadership emerged and member-owners opted not to pull the plug.
New leadership hasn’t emerged and member-owners may yet pull the plug, but their votes may not matter to anyone but the Vermont Foodbank.
The co-op still has assets, but not nearly enough to warrant cutting and mailing checks to member-owners who invested $200 in the venture over the past several years. The exercise would yield a return of roughly $7 per member — money the current and likely last board of the co-op agreed should be donated to an organization whose food-related mission was consistent with the co-op’s founding vision.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.