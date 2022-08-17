MONTPELIER — Assistant Montpelier City Manager Cameron Niedermayer announced on Tuesday she is stepping down from her position as assistant city manager.
In an announcement to the Montpelier City Council, Niedermayer expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the city, and that the decision to leave did not come easy. “It has been beyond an honor to serve you, the Montpelier community, and the City’s employees, as the assistant city manager for roughly the last three years,” Niedermayer stated.
Niedermayer has served the city in the role since October, 2019. Her last day will be Sept. 22.
City Manager William Fraser said, “Cameron has been a tremendous member of our team. Our organization is much better off due to her many contributions. We greatly appreciate her tireless dedication to the city.”
During her time with the city, Niedermayer was lead in the city’s policy responses to COVID-19; conducted the city’s annual strategic planning process; managed the Community Services Department; was the lead for the city through its first equity assessment; and continued implementation plan, and contributed to other projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.