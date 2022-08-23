MONTPELIER – The next phase of the repaving of Main Street in the Capital City will start Aug. 29.
According to a news release, crews will start work on the section between the roundabout and Towne Hill Road. Work will start near Main Street Middle School and continue up the hill to minimize the disturbance to the school.
The work is weather dependent, according to the release, and the backup dates for this phase of work are Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Crews will work on final grade from Sept. 6 to 8 and paving is expected to take place on Sept. 10.
Detours will be in place along Liberty Street, Heaton Street, Woodrow Avenue and Emmons Street once roadwork begins. Travelers in this area should plan to expect some traffic delays and allow for extra travel time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.