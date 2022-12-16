There was a time when newspaper boys delivered the afternoon paper on their bicycles after school or, in urban areas, waved the latest edition crying out a sensational headline.

The plight of these children, sometimes exploited in the early years of the 20th century, was depicted in the Broadway show and film “Newsies.” Before their hardships were portrayed on stage and cinema, photographer Lewis Hine exposed their suffering and mistreatment in a series of photographs that continued his famous expose of child labor in America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.