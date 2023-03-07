WATERBURY — By a 17-vote margin, newcomer select board candidate Kane Sweeney unseated veteran select board member Chris Viens in a three-way race for two seats in Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day election.
Incumbent Roger Clapp was the top vote-getter with 504 votes, followed by Sweeney with 337, and Viens with 320, according the results from Town Clerk Karen Petrovic.
The race was the only contest on the Waterbury election ballot. Incumbent Select Board member Alyssa Johnson was unopposed for a three-year seat having served a one-year term already.
Turnout of 676 ballots cast was just under 15% of Waterbury’s 4,540 registered voters.
Viens, who has served 10 years on the board, said he accepted the result and would not request a recount. “I knew it would be close,” he said. “This is all part of democracy.”
Sweeney, who began campaigning last fall, said he hopes to focus on issues that affect working people such as affordable housing and wages “to turn a new leaf for Waterbury.”
Earlier in the day, Waterbury held its first in-person town meeting since 2020 with about 150 people gathering in the gym at Brookside Primary School to debate and approve budget articles. Two motions from the floor addressed appropriations of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. One sought to allocate a second $50,000 to CVFiber to expand internet service in the community and it failed on a voice vote. Another motion to cut in half a $100,000 ARPA allocation to the Downstreet Housing and Community Development affordable housing project on Main Street also failed on a voice vote.
Voters ultimately approved the proposed budget without any changes, supporting $7,079,047 for the combined general fund, highway fund, library budget with special articles totalling just over $39,000 to 25 nonprofit organizations. They also approved lengthening the terms for the town clerk and treasurer from one year each to three years starting in 2024.
Petrovic won her first election as town clerk and treasurer after being appointed to those positions last fall when former Town Clerk Carla Lawrence retired. Other offices voters filled on Tuesday were: Mary Woodruff for lister, Kit Walker for library commissioner, and Janice Gendreau for Cemetery Commission.
Returning to the Harwood Unified Union School District School Board are Jake Pitman for a three-year seat after being appointed last fall to fill a vacancy, and Kelley Hackett to one year of an unexpired term after serving a three-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.