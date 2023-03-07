WATERBURY — By a 17-vote margin, newcomer select board candidate Kane Sweeney unseated veteran select board member Chris Viens in a three-way race for two seats in Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day election.

Incumbent Roger Clapp was the top vote-getter with 504 votes, followed by Sweeney with 337, and Viens with 320, according the results from Town Clerk Karen Petrovic.

