MONTPELIER — Some residents aren't fans of the city's new wayfinding signs, particularly the large one installed at the intersection of Main Street and Memorial Drive.
The signs were installed last month as part of the city's effort to brand itself as a destination for visitors and tourists.
While the sign system was created primarily for visitors, some residents don't want the signs and want the large one at the entrance of the downtown removed or moved elsewhere.
The issue has dominated threads on Front Porch Forum and local Facebook groups for weeks now.
Daniel Hecht said he hadn't followed the developments of the sign system and was “stunned” when he drove into the city and saw the large sign had been installed.
“I was horrified,” he said. “The design and size of the sign, it's not a welcome sign — it's an advertising sign,”
Hecht said he's lived in Montpelier for nearly 40 years.
“It is a wonderful town full of charm. It's charms are what should be emphasized, not its shopping potential,” he said.
Hecht said he feels alienated by the sign, and he doesn't want to live in a town with signage like that. He compared the large sign to one seen at a shopping center.
In response to the criticism of the sign, Mayor Anne Watson and Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, wrote a statement stating, “We acknowledge and honor that not everyone has positive feelings about the signs.”
They wrote the city worked with a branding firm in 2014, which called for signs at the primary gateways of the city that “need to be highly visible and introduce the brand.”
Watson and Groberg wrote there was significant public input for the project, including meetings with the City Council, businesses and the public.
“The system is designed primarily for visitors to Montpelier and the design intends to build on traditional elements (Barre Granite on the base of the Landmark Sign, for instance) while capturing the innovative spirit of the city. As several people have noted, the font used for the lettering is the same as that used on the Transit Center,” they wrote.
Some residents had questioned whether the installation of the signs had followed the city's design review process.
Sandra Vitzhum said the city's Design Review Committee gave preliminary input for the signs, but that's as far as it went.
The city's website states, “No structure, sign, fence or landscaping in the Design Control District may be erected, reconstructed, substantially altered, restored, moved, demolished or changed in use or type of occupancy without review of the plans by the Design Review Committee, and approval of the plans by the Development Review Board.”
The city's Design Control District includes the area where the large sign has been installed.
Vitzhum said she's a life-long resident of the city.
“I know that my grandparents and my parents strongly believed that the city should be a model citizen. If private members of society are required to do something, the city should do it even better,” she said.
Vitzhum said she would rather see the large sign placed near the new transit center on Taylor Street because it's a better fit there.
Turns out the city isn't required to go through a full design review process with the committee and the board for a project like this. That's because the signs are in the city's right of way.
Mike Miller, director of planning and community development for Montpelier, wrote in a Wednesday email city projects within the right of way are generally exempt from the city's local zoning. But he said, as a matter of policy, the city does seek valuable, nonbinding input from the Design Review Committee. He said the committee was asked to review the sign project “because the impact of certain projects on historic context and design review considerations may not always be considered in the decision-making process.”
Without the right-of-way exemption, he said some of what the city does could be at risk of delay from those who don't want a certain project.
Miller wrote, “We have been in appeal for two years without results regarding the parking garage by a few appellants. … One person on Northfield Street who didn’t want the inconvenience of the reconstruction project could stop everything for years. Someone who dislikes a change of speed limit on their street could appeal the sign permit to prevent it from going into effect. Someone who does not like the new winter parking rules could appeal the sign permit that allowed the signs to go up explaining the new rules. These are all decisions made by Council and the public has the right to address Council. They can vote them out of office or vote down the budget. To have the right to appeal the administrative act that executes the Council’s decision is not the purpose of the zoning rules.”
Miller said the City Council reviewed and approved the wayfinding project.
