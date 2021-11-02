BERLIN — A modest parking lot is in the works, where to place the gate is still up in the air, and more signs are on the way, but a new snowmobile trail that runs up Irish Hill is mostly complete.
Though some people openly opposed the new Vermont Association of Snow Travelers trail, and members of the town’s Conservation Commission were skeptical at best, its chairman, Phil Gentile, updated the Select Board on the project Monday night.
The trail, including the installation of a new bridge, is finished and Gentile said what little work remains won’t prevent it from opening as planned this winter.
That was welcome news to Select Board members, some of whom actively lobbied for the trail and eagerly signed an agreement allowing VAST members to use it.
Now that the trail is in place the agreement will enable snowmobile enthusiasts to traverse hundreds of acres of town-owned land, which includes a scenic ridgeline that overlooks Berlin Pond and has long-been open for a broad range of lower impact recreational uses.
Gentile said the commission expects snowmobile riders to stick to the “well-marked” trail when it is open.
“We hope that … everyone abides by the VAST agreement and we don’t get too many renegades,” he said, expressing the commission’s shared desire that those who use the new trail respect the terms of the agreement.
Gentile said a new trailhead sign soon will be installed, and some strategically placed gates are being considered, in an effort to prevent snowmobiles from straying from the trails and encroaching on sensitive areas. One of those gates will be placed in a small parking area planned at the base of Darling Hill Trail with an entrance off of Brookfield Road.
Gentile said the location of that gate has not been determined.
Asked for clarification on Tuesday, Town Administrator Vince Conti said the choices are either installing the gate to prevent off-season access to the small parking lot, or locating it at the perimeter of the lot to prevent snowmobiles and other motorized vehicles from accessing the trail from that location.
Conti said the latter location made more sense if only because it would allow for the small lot to be used during the spring, summer and fall months by those who frequent the hillside trail network and the roads that ring Berlin Pond.
On Monday night, board members executed an agreement that, with Montpelier’s blessing, would enable them to construct and maintain the proposed parking area in exchange for $1 and a guarantee the city would indemnified from any damages stemming from use of the parking lot.
Board members approved the agreement they were told is in the hands of Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser.
Chairman Justin Lawrence said the proposed lot would serve the needs of snowmobilers while solving an existing parking problem that has occasionally been an issue on Brookfield Road, due to the lure of the pond and the trail system.
