BERLIN — The proposed boundary has shifted and shrunk and conceptual plans for the equivalent of “downtown Berlin” have changed radically now that a consultant is working on an idea that was first floated by owners of the Berlin Mall four years ago.
Some things haven’t changed.
The mall’s 60-acre property is still the most prominent piece of Berlin’s “New Town Center” puzzle. In fact, it is now very nearly the only piece.
A proposed boundary adjustment recently presented to planning commissioners drops plans to include the Berlin Elementary School, the Berlin Volunteer Fire Station and privately owned undeveloped property along Paine Turnpike North from the district. The cost associated with creating a credible transportation access across the wetland that separates the mall and school properties was cited as the justification.
The change does have a downside, because as the town readies to obtain New Town Center designation from the state among the things it needs to show is that “civic and public buildings” do or will exist in the area. The school and the fire station would have checked that box, but absent an affordable, pedestrian friendly way to get to them – another requirement – the consultants concluded it wasn’t worth the trouble.
Instead the revised boundary calls for a somewhat smaller district – roughly 100 acres instead of 120 – and contemplates incorporating more of the Central Vermont Medical Center’s 62-acre campus, which is across Fisher Road from the mall. It also includes a 10-acre parcel CVMC owns on the mall side of Fisher Road in the area the latest conceptual plan suggests is best-positioned to deliver on the downtown-like promise and satisfy state requirements for new town center designation.
Led by Brandy Saxton, the consultant team has concluded plans to incrementally construct a row of multistory, mixed-use buildings one curbed, two-lane street away from the single-story mall is probably unrealistic.
Though that was the plan representatives for the mall pitched to a receptive Select Board in 2016, converting a portion of the mall’s existing parking lot would require the consent of the mall, as well as three of its tenants – Walmart, J.C. Penney and a free-standing Kohls department store.
“… This could make redevelopment and infill within the existing parking lots much more challenging than you were led to believe when the mall’s former consultant presented the mall redevelopment concept to the town,” the team wrote in a June 9 memo to the Planning Commission.
The memo goes on to note that J.C. Penney’s recent bankruptcy filing and subsequent decision to close the Berlin store where a liquidation sale is now underway, likely complicates more than it clarifies.
It will also leave the mall with 34,000 square feet of vacant space that could represent an opportunity to “re-imagine” the mall in a significant way by incorporating non-traditional uses.
Though the conceptual plan is still a “work in progress,” it intentionally leaves the mall’s existing parking lots – one in front of the main mall and one in front of Kohl’s – in tact. Instead, it focuses most new development on land not far from the intersection of Fisher Road and Route 62 that is at least partially owned by CVMC and used for utility purposes.
The conceptual plan envisions that undeveloped area could accommodate a mix of residential, retail, commercial and municipal buildings, complete with a community green. The area would be developed in phases, served by a single city street, include a pedestrian plaza and landscaped parking lots. The broader plan incorporates a bike path that would run along the perimeter of the mall’s parking lot stating near where one housing project – Spruce Place – is now under construction near Walmart and another – Fox Run – is in the planning stages. The path would belly out around the area that has been targeted for new development and run parallel to Route 62 and Fisher Road before looping up the mall’s entrance on Fisher Road.
The first phase of the plan contemplates construction of three multi-family residential buildings with a combined 120 to 160 units built around a community green. The second phase involves construction of several buildings that would accommodate a broad range of uses, from retail and restaurants to offices.
It doesn’t remotely resemble the plan presented to local officials in 2016 and the Select Board and Planning Commission are tentatively scheduled to meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the Capital City Grange to discuss the changes and other aspects of a process that will ultimately require state and voter approval.
Precisely what voters will be asked to approve is still an open question because the plan is still evolving and community input – from Berlin and beyond – is still being sought through a virtual workshop that can be found online at https://placesense.com/berlin/.
There are questions local officials will have to answer first and many of them are posed in the memo planning commissioners discussed last week and will consider with the Select Board during Monday’s joint meeting.
Given the boundary adjustment that pushes the school out of the district, the consultant team noted meeting the civic building requirement is a potential challenge and has asked the town to consider whether it would be willing to commit now to eventually constructing a new municipal office building within the proposed new town center. There are two possibilities penciled in and the conceptual plan envisions a 6,100-square-foot municipal building as part of the long-term proposal.
Another key consideration involve the various transportation elements of the plan and the level of commitment the town has to potentially own and maintain proposed streets and sidewalks, and possibly the proposed park and bike path. There are possible funding options available – including creating a taxing district – to help cover those costs the consultant team believes should be explored to strengthen the application.
“… We are not expecting answers to these questions immediately, but to prepare a complete application for (New Town Center) designation they need to be considered,” the consultants wrote. “We do not want Berlin to find itself in the position of having ‘over promised’ in the designation process. We want this to be a feasible plan so the (New Town Center) can succeed.”
Securing the special state designation would improve the town’s chances of securing grant funds for eligible projects, while reducing the cost and time of obtaining state land use permits for development proposed within the New Town Center.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
