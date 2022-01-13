WATERBURY — There’s a glimmer of news on the horizon for a possible new tenant for the Waterbury Train Station.
Leaders from the nonprofit economic development organization, Revitalizing Waterbury, which owns the historic station, on Monday night told the Waterbury Select Board that last week they signed a letter of intent with a potential new tenant to lease space that’s sat empty since March 2020.
Asked about specifics later, RW board Chair Theresa Wood said that a lease is being drafted. “We are hopeful for a summer 2022 opening after building modifications to suit the new prospective tenant, she said.
The identity of the tenant so far is confidential, Wood said. “It is a business that will be open to the public; however, we won’t be making any further announcement until a lease is signed.”
Executive Director Karen Nevin said she hoped to share more details soon. “We are excited to be moving forward and we will share the news when it can become public.”
The train station currently is in use with twice-daily Amtrak passenger train service which returned to Vermont in July.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, not only did rain service halt, but Keurig Dr. Pepper closed the popular Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cafe and Visitors Center that occupied most of the building. Last January, Keurig announced that the cafe would not reopen as the company returned to more regular operations when pandemic restrictions eased.
The announcement was a blow for downtown Waterbury where the station and the cafe were a hub attracting thousands of people each year including local residents, downtown workers and tourists.
Keurig continues to pay rent on the former cafe space, however, under a 20-year lease that ends in 2026, Nevin said. A commitment from a new tenant would allow for that to be handed off to the business that would occupy the space going forward, she said.
Nevin and Wood attended the meeting Monday as part of the select board’s work to prepare the 2022 budget that will be presented to voters on Town Meeting Day on March 1. Revitalizing Waterbury receives funding from the town annually for beautification projects, marketing and economic development.
The organization, which has three paid staff and numerous volunteers, is seeking a 3% funding increase from the town this year from just over $53,000 to $54,765. Most of the increase would be directed to contracting for help with seasonal downtown beautification such as caring for hanging flower baskets and hanging and taking down holiday decorations, tasks until now done by volunteers. “Someone else is going to be climbing those ladders,” Nevin said.
The select board is meeting weekly this month to review budget requests with the aim to approve the final version that voters will see on March 1. On Monday, the board heard from individuals representing spending categories in the budget including representatives of the Mad River Resource Management Alliance, the Waterbury Area Senior Center along with town Recreation Director Nick Nadeau and Fire Chief Gary Dillon. Next week’s meeting will cover the Planning and Zoning Department and the Highway Department. Town Manager Bill Shepeluk said he has met with Library Commissioners to incorporate their input.
Shepeluk said he hopes to have a draft budget with input from all departments to possibly wrap up by Jan. 24.
The meeting ended with a lengthy discussion of a proposal to merge the Edward Farrar Utility District into town government including steps to address debt the Ice Center holds with a loan fund the utility district oversees.
Waterbury Select Board meetings are recorded and available on orcamedia.net for viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.