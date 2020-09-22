BERLIN -- The move is more than a year away, but the Vermont State Police are ready to put Middlesex in their rear view mirror in favor of a new barracks in Berlin.
Plans to renovate a state-owned building on Paine Turnpike North for use as a new State Police barracks have picked up speed in recent weeks and were briefly discussed by receptive members of the Berlin Select Board during their in-person meeting Monday night.
A recently received email from Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling and Jennifer Fitch, acting commissioner of the state Department of Buildings and General Services, set the stage for the board’s discussion.
That email outlines plans to convert the former Midstate Regional Library in Berlin into a state-of-the art State Police barracks.
According to the email, the projected construction completion date is December 2021 and work could start this fall.
The project is part of a broader plan to update all public safety facilities and Schirling and Fitch used the word “challenging” to describe the barracks in Middlesex.
“… That facility is showing signs of deterioration due to age and the general size and layout of the building does not meet the programmatic needs of evolving public safety operations,” they wrote, suggesting the two departments are collaborating on a plan that would move the barracks serving central Vermont roughly 8 miles south.
Shifting stations from just off Exit 9 of Interstate 89 on Route 2 in Middlesex to just off Exit 7 on Paine Turnpike North in Berlin represents “the best possible cost-benefit for Vermonters,” while facilitating a needed upgrade, the email states.
Board members welcomed word of the proposed move and Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski described it as a win-win.” By redeveloping an underutilized property, the state will get fresh headquarters for State Police serving the region and Berlin, which has its own police department, will benefit from additional law enforcement presence in an area of town targeted for future development.
Berlin is in the process of extending a municipal sewer line along the largely undeveloped stretch of Paine Turnpike North that was the decades-long home of the now-dormant regional library and is hoping to secure a new town center designation nearby.
Selectman John Quinn III said he had already reached out to Schirling and indicated the commissioner is excited about the planned barracks relocation.
“He (Schirling) was excited,” Quinn said. “He thinks it’s a good opportunity for Berlin (and) I agree. Having that much more public safety in our neighborhood is a good thing.”
Quizzed about the state’s plans for the Berlin building, Badowski said the project will involve extensive interior renovations, probably a facade change and possibly and small addition. He said he has asked the state to formally present their plans to the town as soon as possible.
Badowski said conversations involving water and sewer allocations for the building have begun.
Constructed in 1970, the 10,618-square-foot building includes a 1,720-square-foot addition that was built in 1975 and served as the long-time home to the Midstate Regional Library. It is strategically located empty space on 8.2 acres of state-owned land just off Exit 7.
The lot and building are both larger than the property that has been home to the State Police barracks in Middlesex for several decades. Records indicate the current barracks is includes roughly 6,800 square feet of space and is built on 7.5 acres.
One of 10 State Police “field stations,” the barracks in Middlesex covers all of Washington County and the Orange County towns of Orange, Washington and Williamstown. It is the primary source of law enforcement in all but five of those towns -- a list that includes Middlesex. Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Montpelier and Northfield have their own local police departments.
