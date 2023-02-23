BARRE — City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro’s latest hire will make the shift from private sector to public works director on Monday.
Storellicastro confirmed Brian Baker’s hiring Thursday, while outlining a plan that will allow Public Works Director Bill Ahearn to ease into what will be his second retirement over the next few months.
Ahearn, who came out of retirement in 2017 to take the job he has held ever since, signaled late last year he was getting ready to retire again.
That prompted a search that went smoother and faster, than the one that eventually led to Ahearn’s hiring nearly three years after long-time city engineer Reg Abare retired.
Storellicastro said he is pretty pleased about that — not just because of Baker’s extensive qualifications and civil engineering experience, or because Barre’s new public works director will have the chance to pick his predecessor’s brain right up until Ahearn officially retires in July.
Both of those things are huge from Storellicastro’s perspective, and they are all the more important because of what he knows he doesn’t know.
Based on his own skill set, there are department heads Storellicastro could comfortably pinch-hit for but, he said, Ahearn isn’t one of them.
“It’s not a blind spot I want,” he said, suggesting Baker’s interest in the job was welcome and his familiarity with Barre’s infrastructure — from its treatment plants to its subsurface utilities — was an added bonus.
“Brian was far and away the most qualified candidate,” Storellicastro said of a process that was less formal than the one that led to the hiring of Police Chief Brad Vail last year, or Fire Chief Keith Cushman late last month.
Both of those searches — like the one that led to Storellicastro’s own hiring last summer — involved search committees and took significantly more time, in part because all are more public-facing positions.
Posted in late January, the public works director’ position has already been filled and that, Storellicastro said, is a credit to Baker’s credentials.
A 1990 graduate of Vermont Technical College, Baker, who lives in Randolph, has spent his career in central Vermont.
He worked for more than 12 years as a civil engineering technician for Dufresne Henry Consulting Engineers in Montpelier, and remained in that role for nearly a year after the company was acquired by Stantec.
For the past 16 years, Baker has worked as a regional manager for the Dufresne Group in Barre.
Baker has a wealth of experience with municipal utility projects, including some in Barre, according to Storellicastro, who spent Wednesday introducing him to members of the streets department at the public works garage, employees at the city’s water filtration and wastewater treatment plants and at City Hall.
In many cases, Storellicastro said no introductions were needed, and Baker’s hiring was well received.
The transition, which starts Monday, should be seamless, in part because Ahearn won’t actually retire until July 7.
Storellicastro said he’ll leave it to his current and soon-to-be public works directors to work out the details, but the expectation is, Ahearn will bring Baker up to speed on pending projects and other work that is in the pipeline before shifting his focus to a special project management role.
Storellicastro said he welcomed the extra capacity and Ahearn’s expertise during what should be a busy time.
“We have a ton of stuff to do,” he said. “I’m happy to have the help.”
