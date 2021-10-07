BERLIN — Town officials may have finally found a way to address a flood-damaged Route 12 rental property that has been vacant since Tropical Storm Irene unleashed the Dog River a decade ago.
It isn’t a slam dunk, but it is an opportunity — one Town Administrator Vince Conti said Thursday could provide as close to a happy ending as possible when it comes to a dilapidated property nobody wants and some folks have started complaining about.
“It’s an eyesore,” Conti said of the tiny, two-unit apartment house that lost its last tenants after its basement filled with water and its first floor flooded in 2011.
Ten years, nearly $26,000 in back taxes and two failed tax sales later the abandoned building is still standing and it is still technically owned by Charles Moyer.
Conti said both of those criteria would change if the town’s just-submitted application for funding from the recently established Flood Resilient Communities Fund is approved.
Conti, who had been searching for a solution to a pre-existing problem since he was hired in February, said one of the state officials he had been pestering for months recently alerted him to the “brand-new program” that was established by the Legislature and funded with $4.6 million of American Rescue Plan money.
“We jumped on it,” said Conti, who obtained Moyer’s consent before briefing the Select Board earlier this week.
Conti didn’t see the need to flirt with the Oct. 29 deadline for the first of two rounds of the program.
“I’d love to get this problem solved,” he said.
Past efforts have been unsuccessful.
Part of the problem, according to Conti, is that while the property flooded twice since Moyer acquired it, “… it sits right outside the flood plain.”
Conti said that mattered when the Federal Emergency Management Agency was doling out assistance in the wake of Tropical Storm Irene.
The apartment house, across Route 12 from the Dog River didn’t qualify. A brook that flows behind the property, underneath the state highway and into the river was the source of the persistent flooding.
Moyer, who dealt with flood damage once, essentially abandoned the property. Property taxes went unpaid and a tax sale in 2014 produced no bids and neither did one in 2016. By that time, back taxes penalties and interest had surpassed $25,000 and the Select Board decided to stop the bleeding.
Assessed at the time for $75,000, the board agreed in 2017 to reduce the taxable value of the property to $0. Since then, no tax bills have been sent and the delinquent amount — now $25,747 — has only increased due to the 1% a month interest.
If the application is approved, Conti said the town stands to recover that money and Moyer, whom he described as “apologetic,” may get something too.
How much would depend on the state’s appraisal of the deteriorating building and small lot that probably aren’t worth the $75,000 for which they were appraised before being written off more than four years ago.
However, Conti predicted there is likely enough value there to make the town whole with some left over for Moyer. As part of the process the state will also estimate the cost of razing the repetitively flooded structure — turning a vacant building into a vacant town-owned lot.
If all goes well, Conti said, it would forever stay that way — eliminating a known flood hazard and a potential source of contamination given its proximity to the brook that feeds the nearby Dog River.
Conti said the first round of applications will be reviewed by a committee next month and short-listed before a second round of review. The first round of awards could be announced before the end of the year and the deadline for the second round is Jan. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.