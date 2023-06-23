BERLIN — Celia Guggemos is headed from one central Vermont principal’s office to another as she readies to replace Aaron Boynton at the helm of Berlin Elementary School while ending her four-year run as principal of Fayston Elementary School.

Guggemos was the last woman standing in a whirlwind search that boiled down to a choice between her and a sitting member of the school board — Diane Nichols-Fleming — that just approved her hiring.

