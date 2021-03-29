BARRE — When it comes to a municipal swimming pool that is in the midst of a $1.1 million upgrade, city officials are now holding their breath waiting for state guidance that will dictate how it operates.
Pandemic or no pandemic, Barre’s pool would have been closed last summer to accommodate the start of a project that is now weeks away from resuming and concluding. And, pandemic or no pandemic, officials say the newly expanded pool will reopen this summer.
However, Stephanie Quaranta, the city’s assistant director of buildings and community services, said Monday it isn’t yet clear what that will look like from an operational standpoint.
“We’re just waiting on the guidance from the state,” Quaranta said even as the contractor hired to complete the pool upgrade readies to return to wrap up the project.
Construction Dynamics Inc. has roughly a month’s worth of work to do and a crew is scheduled to mobilize on April 26 and be done by May 31. There is every expectation that the revamped pool — complete with its new beach entry — will be ready to open as soon as schools close for the summer in June, but Quaranta isn’t selling family or season passes yet because she isn’t sure what to charge for them.
“It depends,” she said, noting that whether the pool will be required to operate at some limited capacity due to lingering concern associated with COVID-19 is a factor she’ll need to consider.
“As summer gets closer we’re hoping things get better and the pool will be able to run as close to normal as possible,” she said.
For Quaranta that would mean the ability to offer group swimming lessons and not having to turn children away on a hot summer day because the pool is operating at a significantly reduced capacity.
Quaranta wouldn’t object to such safety-related restrictions and said she would abide by them. She just hopes they aren’t necessary because Barre’s bigger, better pool could draw a crowd this summer and she’s eager for it to open.
Quaranta said she isn’t sure what to expect. Most municipal swimming pools were closed due to COVID last summer when Barre’s was under construction. At least a couple — one in Rutland and another in Essex — opened under new rules that significantly limited capacity.
As Quaranta prepares to fill 10 lifeguard positions, she said she is optimistic this summer’s guidance will be somewhat less restrictive than last summer and people who are excited about the pool will have ample opportunity to use it.
First, the work needs to be finished. While most major aspects of the project were completed last year, there is plenty of work left to do. The mechanical systems need to be finished, the pool’s concrete deck poured and grinding and patching the pool itself needs to be finished so it can be painted and sealed.
Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, said that work should be finished by the end of May. Barring any unanticipated delays, the pool will be filled in early June and ready to open soon after that.
