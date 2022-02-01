MONTPELIER — If all goes as planned, Alex and Amanda Long, of Putnamville, will reopen the gelato shop Chill in Montpelier this March, possibly early April.
The store, which opened in 2012, has been closed since the end of December.
The couple, most recently from Boston, decided to purchase Chill after a conversation last year between Alex Long and previous owner, Theo Kennedy.
Kennedy told Long, who was at the store enjoying gelato, that he planned to close the store at the end of the year.
“My motivation was selfish. I love gelato. Montpelier needs gelato and I needed somewhere to buy it, so we decided to buy the store,” Alex Long said.
Amanda Long agrees. “We’re excited that we can keep gelato in Montpelier,” she said.
Neither Alex nor Amanda had ever made gelato before the purchase of the downtown store, but are learning the craft from Theo and his wife, Nora.
“They’ve been so helpful and kind,” Amanda said.
The Longs plan to use the same recipes that have been used since the beginning.
Chill was a Seven Days ‘Daysies’ finalist in 2018 and 2019 for the best gelatos in Vermont and in 2016 and 2017 a finalist for the best homemade ice cream.
Despite their lack of experience, the Longs were encouraged to buy the store when Theo Kennedy told them, prior to opening Chill, he, had had no experience in the business either.
In addition to learning from the Kennedys, the new owners are scheduled to attend classes soon at Plamen Advanced Gourmet in McLeansville, North Carolina. Advanced Gourmet is a leading supplier for equipment needed to run a gelato store and offers courses on what to do to be successful.
“Opening your own gelato or ice cream shop is a great way of combining your dream of owning and bringing international flavor, culture and, yes, even romance, to your community,” Chef Plamen Marinov wrote on his webpage.
The Longs, who had worked in finance in Boston, moved to Vermont last summer.
“We were looking for a lifestyle change and we found it,” Alex said.
The past month, with several days below zero, has been a challenge, especially for Amanda, who is originally from Florida.
Despite the cold weather, both Longs say they are very happy to be here.
“We love it here, everybody has been so nice, we’re excited to be part of the community.” Amanda said. Other business owners in town have been very helpful, she added.
Amanda is earning a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University. Program completion is this spring.
In addition to running the store, Alex is considering getting back into finance.
The two new Vermonters were recently married, and Theo Kennedy, a justice of the peace, presided at their wedding.
“It was a very big wedding: Theo, Nora, me and Alex at our home in Putnamville,” Amanda joked.
The Longs plan to continue making gelato daily from scratch, and only in small batches, and will use local Vermont milk, natural cane sugar and many other fresh ingredients from the region.
The Longs will continue to offer exotic flavors such as tiramisu, coconut and ginger, rose and mango cream, and clove orange. Chill offers Sicilian-style gelatos (no eggs).
Current plans are to operate the store Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
