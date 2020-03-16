MONTPELIER – The “science” shifted, the “calculus” changed, and less than 72 hours after opting not to order the closure of Vermont’s public schools Republican Gov. Phil Scott defended his decision to do just that over the weekend.
Briefing reporters – some who were present at the Pavilion Office Building on Monday morning and several others who participated remotely by phone – Scott cited a six-fold increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the new coronavirus – for altering what remains an evolving game plan.
Late Friday afternoon, the science suggested there was no need to close schools and some good reasons to keep them open. That plan had a short shelf life because by Sunday Scott announced his decision to order the orderly shuttering of Vermont’s public schools after students are dismissed this afternoon.
Scott stressed the decision was made in close consultation with the state Department of Health and the state Agency of Education and, despite the deviation, reflected a consistent approach for dealing with the deadly disease.
“Our strategy is to slow this down and prevent as many cases as possible,” he said.
Scott said that warranted closing schools at least through April 6, though, he warned, that too could change and a longer break could be required.
“Based on the best science available this decision is now necessary to stay ahead of the curve and to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Scott said.
Since officially declaring a state of emergency on Friday, Scott said the state has implemented a range of mitigation strategies designed to slow the spread of the virus, which can be innocuous to some but cause potentially life-threatening complications to older residents with serious health conditions.
Acting on new advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scott said he amended his earlier order with respect to the size of “mass gatherings.”
The newly imposed restriction limits the size of such gatherings to a maximum of 50 people or 50 percent of the occupancy of a facility whichever is lower.
Scott said additional restrictions may be required in coming weeks as part of the state’s coordinated effort to limit the spread of the virus and prevent Vermont’s health care system from being overwhelmed by the pandemic.
“It’s important for Vermonters to know that additional measures are inevitable, but every action that we’ve taken thus far has been based on science, data and the guidance of experts,” he said.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine echoed that assessment, noting the decision to forego ordering school’s to close on Friday was made with the caveat that “calculus could change and change soon.”
It did, Levine said.
“We have come to the quick and data-driven conclusion that closing schools, while considering the many consequences and working to mitigate them, is the responsible action to take,” he said.
Levine noted the new coronavirus was overtaking efforts at containment in other areas of the county and the experience in Vermont was no different.
When Scott declared the state of emergency on Friday afternoon, Levine said, two of 140 Vermonters tested had contracted COVID-19. By the start of Monday morning’s news conference, he said there have been 12 positive tests out of 415 administered and in at least three of those cases “person-to-person spread” – not travel – was to blame.
“Even these small numbers indicate that community transitioning is occurring,” Levine said, citing now-confirmed cases in Bennington, Chittenden, Orange, Washington and Windsor counties.
Given developments that occurred over the weekend, Levine said it was prudent to order the closing of schools in the interest of social distancing, which he described as a “powerful public health tool” that wasn’t without consequences.
“We are painfully aware of the disruptions and social isolation that will result from this,” he said, adding: “These are extremely difficult times for everyone and they will not soon be over.”
One of the reasons cited for not ordering schools to close on Friday was the concern at the time that it would negatively affect the ability of healthcare workers with children to report to work at a time when they will be needed.
Scott said a plan to address that problem was being worked on and a childcare solution would hopefully be in place by Wednesday. He did not provide any details.
Scott did say he expected hourly school employees – para-educators, custodians and other support staff – would be paid while schools are closed in what he described as a coordinated effort to prevent a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases that overwhelms the state’s health care system.
That isn’t close to happening at the moment.
Levine said several of the 12 confirmed cases don’t require in-patient care and the state had 297 available hospital beds. Slowing the spread of the virus is key and, he said, should be aided by the fact that many of those afflicted won’t require hospital care.
“Over 80 percent of Vermonters who contract this illness should not require hospitalization,” he said.
Scott said that statistic wasn’t an excuse for a lack of vigilance.
“Even if you’re not worried about yourself it’s important that everyone focus on protecting those at higher risk, especially older Vermonters and those with serious health conditions,” he said.
Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Bouchey said the agency was working to support schools as the prepare to dismiss students for at least three weeks. Part of that planning will involve providing a way for students who need meals to get them. Providing supports for special needs students is also a consideration, as is creating a mechanism to provide students with assignments so that learning doesn’t suddenly stop because the schools are closed.
Bouchey stressed it wasn’t a one-sized fits all approach and some districts could reasonably attempt to remotely conduct classes, and others would have to settle for posting assignments on line and loading students up with packets of work to do.
Bouchey said some district are exploring delivering meals using empty school buses and others are readying to provide a drive up option for those who need it.
