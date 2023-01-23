MONTPELIER — Officials say a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday in a snowmobile crash in Waterbury.
According to a news release from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was driving a snowmobile with a child passenger on a guided tour on VAST trail 100a when Dimaiolo hit a water bar. The snowmobile then deflected off a nearby tree and collided with a second tree on the opposite side of the trail, according to the release.
