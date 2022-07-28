MONTPELIER — A new exhibit at the Vermont Historical Society set to soon open focuses on a former staple food, the “common cracker,” also knows as the “Montpelier cracker.”
The exhibit is from the newly-reformed Montpelier Historical Society and will open Aug. 4 at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. It will run until Jan. 28. The Montpelier Historical Society will host a reception for the exhibit at the museum from 2 p.m. Aug. 6, with remarks scheduled for 3 p.m.
The exhibit is the brainchild of George Edson, who was born and raised in Montpelier. Edson said his grandfather bought Cross Baking Co. in 1908, a Montpelier business that was originally established in 1828. He said one of the primary products the bakery made was the Cross cracker, also known as the common cracker, the Montpelier cracker, the Vermont cracker and the St. Johnsbury cracker.
Edson, 78, said over the past few years, he’s developed an increased interest in genealogy and related histories. He said one of those histories is his family’s business baking crackers.
Edson said he didn’t know how it occurred to him, but a few years ago he set out to create an exhibit about the common cracker with the goal of opening the exhibit in August 2022. He’s now achieved that goal.
The exhibit will include wall hangings with descriptions of what a common cracker is, how it’s made, including a production video, and will highlight the different historical cracker makers across the state.
Edson said the cracker was a basic staple food of the 1800s. He said it was called the common cracker because of how often it was eaten.
“It was relatively tasteless, relatively hard. It was similar to hardtack. One of the basic ways of eating it was crackers and milk,” he said.
Edson said crumbled up crackers and milk were often eaten on a Sunday night following a big 2 p.m. Sunday meal after church.
He said the crackers were shaped like hockey pucks with a seam on the outside. Edson said residents would break the cracker at the seam and spread cheese on half the cracker or serve it with hors d’oeuvres.
He said when Cross Baking closed its doors in 1980, the cracker making equipment was bought by Vermont Country Store. Edson said people can still order crackers made using that equipment from the store. He said that’s the only place in the world still making and selling the common cracker.
Edson said a history exhibit is supposed to answer a question. He said his exhibit answers the question of what a common cracker is with the goal of educating the public.
“The past should be recorded so future generations understand these things,” Edson said. “If we didn’t write about the common cracker, people in 100 years wouldn’t know anything about it.”
