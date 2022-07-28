Cracker exhibit

A picture from Vermont Life magazine about common crackers which will be part of a new exhibit about the crackers at the Vermont History Museum opening Aug. 4.

 Provided photo

MONTPELIER — A new exhibit at the Vermont Historical Society set to soon open focuses on a former staple food, the “common cracker,” also knows as the “Montpelier cracker.”

The exhibit is from the newly-reformed Montpelier Historical Society and will open Aug. 4 at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. It will run until Jan. 28. The Montpelier Historical Society will host a reception for the exhibit at the museum from 2 p.m. Aug. 6, with remarks scheduled for 3 p.m.

