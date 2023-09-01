BURLINGTON — An Addison County woman, who was convicted for lying to improperly obtain nearly $140,000 from federal programs in 2018, is facing a new felony charge that she lied multiple times to get more money under the Payroll Protection Program, court records show.

Jennifer Stocker, 46, of New Haven, has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that they will recommend 25 months in federal prison for her, according to a signed plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court. Stocker also has agreed to pay $86,873 in restitution to the Small Business Administration to cover the money and interest from the two PPP loans she received.