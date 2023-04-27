BARRE — A New Hampshire man accused of shoving his hand down another man’s throat at the Good Samaritan Haven earlier this month admits what he did was wrong and wants a judge to release him so he can get mental health treatment.
William F. Flibotte Jr., 29, pleaded not guilty on April 13 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault.
If convicted, Flibotte faces a maximum sentence of life in prison because the state has added a habitual offender enhancement to the charge. Court records show he has at least three felony convictions from 2015 in New Hampshire for three armed robberies involving a knife that took place in 2014.
He is being held without bail and is housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a physical altercation was reported at the Good Samaritan shelter on April 12. Gaylord said he arrived on scene and found the victim with a large amount of blood on his face and neck. He said staff at the shelter were restraining Flibotte, the other man involved in the altercation.
Gaylord said he located Flibotte and found a staff member and another resident of the shelter holding him down. He said Flibotte was then taken into custody.
He said he saw one of the beds in the room, which belonged to the victim, was covered in blood.
Gaylord said Flibotte reported he had been brought to the shelter earlier that day by police. It was later discovered that Flibotte had received a courtesy ride to Barre from Sharon after he was found at a friend’s home there. Gaylord said he asked Flibotte about what took place between him and the victim, and Flibotte said something about receiving a “message.” The investigator said Flibotte was wearing a glove at the time that appeared to have blood on it.
He said witnesses reported hearing the victim choking so they went in the room and found Flibotte with his hands around the victim’s throat. Gaylord said one witness reported seeing Flibotte’s hand shoved down the victim’s throat.
Gaylord said the victim was bleeding from a scratch on his neck and appeared to have blood coming from his mouth.
A weight-of-the-evidence hearing was held Wednesday in the case, where the state was required to present its evidence in an attempt to show why Flibotte should continue to be held without bail. The hearing included testimony from the victim, who reported he was sleeping when Flibotte attacked him unprovoked. The victim said it appeared as if Flibotte was trying to rip out his throat, and he wanted Flibotte locked up for the rest of Flibotte’s life. Gaylord and the witnesses also testified and said it appeared as if Flibotte was “out of it” and calm after the assault. They said he may have been under the influence of drugs, or at least acted as if he wasn’t aware that he had just assaulted someone. The witnesses reported Flibotte was not violent with them while they restrained him, and Gaylord said Flibotte did not resist when taken into custody.
Flibotte also took the stand. In a move that appeared to catch the state and the judge off guard, Flibotte’s attorney, Ember Tilton, submitted into the record two letters written by Flibotte since he’s been held. One was an apology letter to the victim and the other was a letter to the judge.
In the letter to the victim, Flibotte said he was sorry for his actions and was appalled with himself by allowing himself to get heavily addicted to drugs.
“I am deeply sorry, I know I probably just gave you (post-traumatic stress disorder) if you didn’t already have it? Anywho I just want you to know I didn’t intentionally want to hurt you,” Flibotte wrote.
Judge Kevin Griffin asked the state if it objected to entering the letter into the record. Deputy State’s Attorney Corina Olteanu initially said yes, the state did object, but Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly quickly jumped in and said the state did not object, so what was essentially a confession was entered into the record.
In the letter to the judge, Flibotte wrote he is seeking punishment for his actions. He wrote he wasn’t in his right mind at the time of the assault. Flibotte wrote he feels, “like a demon (hypnotized) me or possessed my body.”
At Wednesday’s hearing, Flibotte reported he doesn’t remember the beginning of the assault, that he may have blacked out, but he remembers realizing what he was doing to the victim and stopping once he saw the staff member and a resident of the shelter trying to pull him off the victim. He reported someone told him to assault the victim, but couldn’t exactly recall who.
Flibotte reported when he was in prison in New Hampshire he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, social anxiety and bipolar disorder. He said he also suffers from mild schizophrenia.
Tilton said he wasn’t challenging the state’s evidence, since Flibotte has said he wants to plead guilty to the charge. The defense attorney said he wasn’t entirely sure what he was asking for or how it could be done under conditions of release, but he wanted the judge to exercise his discretion and release Flibotte so he could receive treatment. Tilton said a woman in White River Junction, a friend of Flibotte’s, has offered her home as a place for Flibotte to stay, but that is only temporary. He said the judge may have more knowledge about available programs for Flibotte to address his needs.
“He wants to take responsibility, but I think that we also have a responsibility to Mr. Flibotte to treat him humanely. And if there’s more going on here than criminal behavior, that needs to be addressed,” Tilton said.
He said it’s clear there is a dangerous situation here given Flibotte’s actions, but it isn’t a situation couched in ordinary criminal motivation. The defense attorney said Flibotte and the victim reported they had never met before this incident. Tilton said his client’s mental health needs weren’t being addressed, and they should be.
“What he needs is a path to recovery, a series of steps to get the treatment he needs to become stabilized,” Tilton said.
The defense attorney also asked for a competency and sanity evaluation for Flibotte, which was granted. Olteanu said the state was maintaining its request to hold Flibotte without bail.
Judge Griffin said he would issue a written decision as soon as possible, which will decide whether Flibotte will continue to be held without bail.
