BURLINGTON — There is a new man behind the wheel at Green Mountain Transit, though Clayton Clark will be able to lean on his successor as he settles into the driver’s seat.
The search for Jon Moore’s replacement as general manager of GMT ended Monday when Clark’s appointment was announced, and Moore began his new role as assistant general manager.
Austin Davis, chair of GMT’s board of commissioners, announced the transition he views as a win-win for the nonprofit that provides public transportation in northwest and central Vermont on Monday.
“We are excited to welcome Clayton (Clark) to the team, and we’re confident that he will lead our organization long into the future,” Davis said, while thanking Moore for his years of service as general manager.
“The board is grateful for Jon’s steering the Agency through a global pandemic, among other challenges,” Davis said of Moore. “We are grateful that Jon (Moore) will stay on board in the role of assistant general manager, where he will lend his years of experience in operational matters.”
Clark’s selection capped an exhaustive search process during which he distinguished himself from others in the running for the general manager’s job.
Clark’s career includes a stint as director of the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs and, later, the state Division of Licensing and Protection. He left that job in 2019 to take over as executive director of the Converse Home in Burlington, a position he held until recently.
While Clark is new to public transit, he has the skillset the GMT board was looking for, and, Davis said, displayed during the interview process how his leadership style would be complementary to the talented transit staff in place at GMT. That staff will include Moore, who has served as general manager of GMT for more than 14 years.
The search for Moore’s successor started last year and was narrowed to two candidates by the search committee that had been meeting since September. Davis was a member of that committee, which unanimously recommended Clark be offered the job at its last meeting last month.
The board interviewed both finalists in separate executive sessions on Dec. 5 and ratified the employment offer to Clark at its Dec. 20 meeting, pending the completion of background checks.
Davis announced Clark’s appointment, effective immediately, on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.