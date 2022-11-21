MONTPELIER — Have you ever wondered about the myth of “Black Agnes;” why Joel Foster has such a prominent spot leaning on a post; or if there’s really a dog named “Ned” buried where people should be in Green Mount Cemetery? And why did someone carve stairs into the rock by Route 2?
The answers to these and many other questions can be found in historian Paul Heller’s latest book, "Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A History and Guide."
Believing that the cemetery reflects the “chief actors” in Montpelier’s history, Heller, a regular contributor to The Times Argus, offers an extensive look at the many individuals who influenced Montpelier as we now know it. And for those who enjoy the artistry of cemetery grounds and monuments, it offers stories about some of the more noteworthy areas not to miss on a tour.
Heller says that Green Mount Cemetery reflects the city’s founders, as well as its movers and shakers, from the Kelloggs and the Hubbards, to its Civil War dead, to more recent personalities.
The book begins with a necrological history of the city and then details the design and creation of Green Mount which opened in 1855. Separate chapters cover the building of the Stowell Stairs in 1898; and, in 1905, of Hubbard Chapel, the cemetery’s formal entrance, both highly visible from Route 2.
Other special areas on the cemetery include the Jewish cemetery, Potter’s Field, and the Soldier’s Lot, created after the Civil War.
Ten years in the making, the book offers the backstory about many of Montpelier’s significant people and their monuments in Green Mount.
Heller encourages browsing Green Mount on foot but also acknowledges the difficulty of walking everywhere.
“You need to be as spry as a mountain goat to climb some of the terraces,” he says. A map at the beginning of the book offers the locations of what Heller considers the most famous monuments in the 35 acre site. The final pages of the book include GPS coordinates for each major monument discussed.
"Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery" is available at Bear Pond Books and the Vermont History Museum gift shop as well as via Amazon.com.
