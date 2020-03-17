MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s culinary arts school remains open during the coronavirus crisis. However, its struggles remain real, its president said.
Like many other restaurants and bars in the city, the New England Culinary Institute was ahead of Tuesday’s 2 p.m. deadline imposed by Gov. Phil Scott to close dining rooms to reduce the risk of contamination for patrons.
In line with other restaurants and food-preparation businesses in the city, NECI is offering only take-out service for breakfast and lunch, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from both restaurant menus.
Despite the concerns about being in the company of groups of people and the need for “social distancing,” NECI is still training culinary arts students at its Main Street premises, home to the NECI on Main restaurant and La Brioche Café and Bakery.
But the company also is in a dispute with property owner Patrick Malone for late payment of rent – although the rent for March was paid – and outstanding bills for common area maintenance costs of the site to cover property taxes.
NECI also owes the city of Montpelier $31,426 for District Heat costs, according to City Manager Bill Fraser.
Milan Milasinovic, president of NECI, said the combination of concerns about the community spread of the virus, the need to close restaurants and the outstanding overheads on the business were a significant financial burden for the culinary arts school.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, Milasinovic said only 11 residential students were on campus, training in the kitchen of the restaurant and café/bakery, but on an “accelerated schedule” to complete course work by April 3, before the end of the semester on April 17. Other students continued to study online, he said.
Students also continue to dorm at Bishop’s Hall on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus. It is possible that NECI’s graduation, planned for May 16, will be postponed, he added.
“We plan to finish the kitchen classes a couple of weeks earlier than scheduled for this semester,” Milasinovic said. “But we did have to close the (dining rooms) but we are still open for takeout ... for breakfast and lunch.”
However, Milasinovic said that remaining open would depend on customers buying food from the business.
“We’ll keep open as we were, five days a week and we’ll see how it works,” he said. “If no one comes knocking on our door ... then we can’t support keeping it open. We’ll see at the end of this week how the situation evolves.
“Even if we keep open, we will definitely incur a lot of losses,” he added.
Federal and state officials have called for “forbearance” or temporary forgiveness of bills for rent, utilities and other costs if business performance is affected or threatened by the coronavirus, or if people face eviction after being laid off or having to close a business, until the threat passes and sales return.
“I think everybody should be empathetic at this time, particularly for colleges,” Milasinovic said. “We’re already on our knees and with the potential of closing or shutting down completely and students leaving and us needing to reimburse students for what they paid – this is like a tremendously stressful situation.
In the café dining room on Tuesday, Earl Teste, vice president of academic and student affairs, said the focus was on health and safety of the restaurants, kitchen, students and staff, and getting students through the kitchen coursework as quickly as possible.
“At the same time, we’re ensuring that the student experience isn’t too negatively impacted,” he said, adding that general academic courses had been switched to online formats.
First-year student Avery Easley, of Chicago, said he was concerned about the impact of the virus on NECI, and also worried about family back home dealing with the pandemic across the country.
“It’s definitely killed business, for one, with everyone being asked to stay home, and what not,” he said. “But for me, personally, I have to be in the kitchen but it’s no fun when nobody comes in and orders food.
Elsewhere around town, other businesses were either closed, or in the cases of restaurants, were still offering takeout.
Restaurants and food-preparation businesses still operating takeout services Tuesday included the Skinny Pancake, Capitol Grounds, Mac Taco, Julio’s and The Uncommon Market.
