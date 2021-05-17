MONTPELIER – National Life employees are organizing a “necessities drive” for charities.
According to a news release, the drive has been organized by the Women’s Insight Network, which is a group of employees and agents that promotes women in leadership roles throughout the industry. The group organized a drive in Montpelier that will collect bedding, linens, dishes, kitchen utensils and appliances, tools, cleaning supplies, shampoo and other items.
Everything that is collected will be donated to the Family Center of Washington County, which assists women and families who have been displaced, relocated or affected by severe or unusual circumstances.
Anyone who wishes to drop off donations in person may do so on May 18 in the parking lot at National Life in Montpelier between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skip, the mascot of the Vermont Mountaineers baseball team, will be on hand during the event to hand out free tickets. It is also possible to make donations online at NationalLife.com to benefit the Family Center.
