WATERBURY — A fast-growing national IT firm that’s been in high demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is looking to open a Northeast regional office with 100 employees, and Waterbury is one of the locations it’s considering.
MTX Group Inc., with offices in Albany, New York, and Frisco, Texas, already lists multiple state of Vermont agencies and departments among its many governmental contracts. Last year, it was in Vermont news as the firm the Vermont Department of Labor turned to in the early days of the pandemic to build a new unemployment insurance claim system.
The Waterbury Select Board last week considered a request for a letter of support for MTX as it seeks state economic development incentives for its potential plans to locate a regional office in the state. MTX is in the process of applying to the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive program run by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The program is geared to encourage new or existing companies to make investments that result in new, full-time, permanent Vermont jobs. The financial award is paid out over several years and the amount is based on a formula using the company’s own performance goals and the resulting revenue the business development creates for the state.
Applications for what’s referred to in short as the VEGI program are reviewed by the Vermont Economic Progress Council which meets monthly. The MTX request will be considered at the council’s July 29 meeting, said Megan Sullivan, the council’s executive director.
A promising fitWaterbury’s Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk told the select board that the MTX proposal would involve 100 employees to start with the potential to more than double that to 250 over a 7-to-10-year period. The company is considering space in the Pilgrim Park commercial complex in downtown Waterbury left vacant after Keurig Dr. Pepper dramatically scaled back its presence there in recent years.
The select board authorized Shepeluk to send the town government’s support for the MTX request. The draft letter says that the proposal is worthy of the maximum award from the program. Shepeluk frames the interest of a potential new, large employer as a step toward returning lost economic activity to the community.
“Waterbury and our surrounding community have been working to recover, first from Tropical Storm Irene’s impacts and subsequent loss of State employees, and secondly from the closure of the Keurig Dr. Pepper manufacturing facility. The loss of jobs in our downtown had a significant impact on the viability and health of many of our small businesses,” Shepeluk writes. “MTX’s plan to locate close to the downtown will provide a major boost to the local economy, and provide quality jobs for area residents.”
An online search for job openings with the company turns up positions in numerous locations including software engineers and business intelligence analysts earning $85,000 to $100,000 a year; project manager positions paying $100-$200,000; and data officers earning around $200,000.
Lunch, coffee and haircutJames Stewart, executive director of the Central Vermont Regional Economic Development Corporation, cautioned that the proposal for Waterbury represents one option that MTX is considering. The company is looking at the entire region, and Vermont — with Waterbury as its preferred spot — is just one of several potential locations for offices that would serve New England and New York, he said.
“They are very much being recruited by several other states,” Stewart said. “This is somewhat of a competition.”
He said he understands the company’s timeline is to make a choice soon after it has details of Vermont’s incentive offer as other states have already weighed in. Stewart added that he believes other factors that don’t have a dollar value will also be important to MTX decision-makers. “Quality of life, lifestyle. They’d like their people to be in a downtown where they can walk to get lunch, coffee, their hair cut, or their car fixed,” Stewart said, pointing out that Waterbury village can check those boxes.
Among the criteria used for the VEGI program is community support, hence the request to the select board. Stewart said that his organization and the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission would submit letters of support as well.
The fact that the firm already is on retainer with the state of Vermont could work in Waterbury’s favor. According to documents online with state government, MTX had a $2 million contract for a myriad of information technology services prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was revised upward twice and now stands at $10 million through June 14, 2022.
The determination of a VEGI award, however, is based on specific criteria pertaining to job growth and financial impact the business will have. Companies need to carefully craft their proposal to not over- or under-sell their potential. Both Stewart and Sullivan stressed that the VEGI program will not pay out more than the state receives from a project, and if it falls short of its projections, it doesn’t get paid.
Helping the economyMTX was co-founded in 2008 by Das Nobel, now the chief executive, and his wife Nipa Nobel, the company’s chief marketing officer.
In its corporate communications, MTX describes itself as a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum Artificial Intelligence platform. “With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy,” it states.
Its systems designs rely on cloud technology from other companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Salesforce. Before COVID-19, its projects covered a wide range of online government service delivery. Much of its work in 2020 and this year has had some connection to the pandemic including creating systems for symptom monitoring, contact tracing, vaccination management, as well as non-medical applications such as emergency housing assistance and child care information management systems. Now as the pandemic recedes in many places, MTX has rolled out a “Safe at Work” app designed to assist large offices, stadiums and public gatherings as they reopen
An inquiry from Waterbury Roundabout to the company for more details about its operations and Northeast expansion plans was referred to the MTX media relations staff.
Delivering fast expertiseMTX lists numerous governmental, business and academic clients on its website including state governments from Maine to Georgia to New Mexico; cities include Washington D.C., Chicago and New York City; others include industry and Ivy League universities such as Harvard and Brown.
New chief revenue officer, Mike Baraiolo, noted that the company has worked with more than 30 states through the pandemic. Vermont state government offices listed as clients in addition to the Labor Department include state agencies of Digital Services, Human Services, Transportation, Education, the Secretary of State, and the Health Care Quality Control office.
In its corporate blog, MTX touts its experience working with the Vermont Department of Labor in 2020 among its success stories. It notes how the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program made many Americans eligible for unemployment insurance early in the pandemic, but how in Vermont, “the paper-based application process was not making the cut.”
It then goes on to describe how MTX stepped in to modernize the process, creating an online application for individuals to apply for benefits and for state workers to review and process the claims. “This new system established a streamlined process in which the Vermont Department of Labor could process this sudden influx of unemployment claims more quickly and efficiently than ever, allowing them to serve their constituency to the best of their ability,” writes MTX account executive Jill Brabender.
In Texas last year, a government contract had a rockier rollout. The Dallas Morning News reported that MTX edged out a number of larger, better-known companies such as IBM and AT&T to win a $295 million state contract to build a COVID-19 contact tracing system last year. That award came under fire from state lawmakers there for its size, the speed with which it was decided, and the choice of a relatively new player.
The contract was renegotiated in January, according to the newspaper, and it now will likely end up at $65 million. An audit of the project turned up no major issues and a Texas state health services spokesman summed it up: “The bottom line is, they did what they said they were going to do.”
MTX co-founder Das Nobel, took the criticism in stride telling the Dallas Morning News: “We expect scrutiny. It’s taxpayers’ money.”
Exponential growthIn 2019, when Das Nobel was named CEO, he leaned into innovation, growth, and a goal of making MTX a billion-dollar business. “MTX’s DNA is culture-based and everything we do to innovate keeps culture at the top. Having such an amazing culture allows us to focus on intentional innovation during hyper-growth,” he said in a company news release. “I have several ideas to fuel explosive growth in all aspects of the organization in 2019 and 2020 to ensure our broader 2025 vision is realized.”
It’s not clear how many employees MTX has presently as its 2020-21 business mushroomed during the pandemic. “We grew exponentially. Innovation enabled us to hire hundreds of MTX family members at a time when the unemployment rate was greater than it was during the Great Depression,” MTX Chief Financial Officer Christina Bailey says in a video on the company website. “Creating jobs was one way for us to help the economy recover, and we’re not done yet.”
In March, MTX opened its 20,000 square-foot offices in Frisco. In June, it announced expansion to Australia with plans to add 500 jobs within the next five years focused on Asia-Pacific clients. This month, it’s considering its options for the Northeast that include Vermont.
Along the way, the company is getting noticed for both the speed and quality of its work and its corporate policies. Das and Nipa Nobel recently were named among 40+ finalists in Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneurs of the Year for the Southwest Region. Among MTX innovations cited in connection with this honor were progressive policies such as one year of paid parental leave and a commitment to promoting women that’s evident in a 1:1 ratio of men to women in leadership positions.
In its corporate communications, MTX refers to employees as “family members” and its structure taps staffers to serve stints as “fun ministers” to boost morale, camaraderie, and ultimately, creativity and connections among employees.
An immigrant from Bangladesh, Nobel is dedicated to building a diverse, multicultural workforce. And although his education is in management and software engineering, his interests and expertise are varied as listed on his LinkedIn profile: “Proud Husband & Dad of 2, Investor, Entrepreneur, Architect, Mentor, Public & Motivational Speaker, Healthy Food Coach.”
He told Dallas Morning News columnist Dave Lieber that his love for the movie, “The Matrix,” inspired the company name. And he’s hinted that his business interests aren’t limited to information technology. For example, his fondness for soccer as a youth fuels the company’s recent sponsorship of the FC Dallas professional soccer club whose jerseys now sport the MTX logo.
Lieber asked Nobel about rumors that he is interested in owning a professional sports team. Nobel answered: “I would like to buy the Dallas Cowboys.”
