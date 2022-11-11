Ronald Bean said until recently, he did not even know Rutland had a Vietnam Veterans memorial.
"Believe it or not, I traveled all my life, constantly," said the Rutland native, who now lives in Wells. "When I got home on the weekends, I just never came to Rutland that much. I took a job with the city, just happened to stop in the park and realized the plaque was here."
Bean, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968, was one of six people whose names were added to a plaque at the recently refurbished memorial during a small ceremony Friday.
The other names added were: Timothy Payne, Paul Roy and Robert Roy, of Rutland; William Whiteman, from West Rutland; and Richard Russ, from Brandon.
"It's gratifying, I guess," said Bean, who added that once he learned of the memorial, it took him a while to get in touch with the organization and have his name added. "I was using the website, which seems to have gone dead. All good things take time."
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter One President Andy Megrath said when the memorial was first dedicated, the plaque listing Rutland-area veterans who served in Vietnam bore 126 names. As of Friday, he said, it was up to 350.
The ceremony was attended by Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges, who thanked all the veterans present for their service.
"While the Vietnam War was going on, there wasn't really holistic appreciation for what you were doing," he said. "At least in my generation, and I've tried to teach my kids, having someone willing to go to fight for your country, to fight for freedom, that's a big deal."
Megrath said with the Vietnam generation aging, the VVA has been working with the city and others in the community to set up systems to assure the memorial is cared for in the future, and has endowed a scholarship fund for relatives of veterans at Stafford Technical Center.
Bill Elwood, a member of the group's board of directors, said they have also been working with the Rutland Historical Society to archive records.
"Now we've moved on to a phase where we're trying to encourage Vietnam veterans to give us a couple of pictures and maybe a story," he said. "Something you would like history to know about you and your service in Vietnam so it'll be preserved for future generations."
