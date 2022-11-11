Ronald Bean said until recently, he did not even know Rutland had a Vietnam Veterans memorial.

"Believe it or not, I traveled all my life, constantly," said the Rutland native, who now lives in Wells. "When I got home on the weekends, I just never came to Rutland that much. I took a job with the city, just happened to stop in the park and realized the plaque was here."

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.