BARRE — A former Norwich University student has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a fellow student at the Northfield campus in 2017.
Louie Rodriguez, 22, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was sentenced Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three to five years, all suspended except for nine months to serve on felony convictions of aggravated assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. Rodriguez will also have to serve six months of home confinement and was placed on probation for five years.
He had been facing a felony count of sexual assault, but the state amended the charge to aggravated assault and added the felony lewd and lascivious conduct charge, per the plea agreement. In December, Rodriguez pleaded no contest to the aggravated assault charge and guilty to the lewd and lascivious conduct charge.
Detective Sgt. Aimee Nolan, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit she received a report in October 2017 about a woman who had been sexually assaulted at Norwich. Nolan said the victim gave police a sworn statement that said the incident occurred in September 2017.
The woman told police she went to Rodriguez’s dorm to study for math class. She had talked to Rodriguez earlier and he told her she could stop by his room, according to court records.
She told police they started kissing and he slid his hand under her dress, but she asked him to stop. The woman told police Rodriguez then lifted her onto his desk and started sexually assaulting her. She said she told him to stop and tried to pull his hands off her, but was unsuccessful.
Nolan said after the assault, which lasted for about five minutes, the woman went to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where a rape kit was used to collect evidence. She said the kit showed there was semen on the girl’s body and clothes, so police obtained a wire warrant to record a conversation with Rodriguez.
Nolan said the woman started a text message conversation with Rodriguez where she told him she wasn’t OK with what happened. He told her he thought they both had consented to sex, but he apologized for what happened. She told him she never said “yes” and he acknowledged that and said he already apologized.
Nolan said Rodriguez told the detective he stopped having sex with the victim when she asked him to stop. Nolan said she asked him if during the incident the victim may have said no other times and he said it was possible. He told Nolan he was playing loud music at the time so he may not have heard her.
