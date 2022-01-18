MIDDLESEX — The cause of a fire that ripped through the roof of a Culver Hill Road home late Sunday night is officially “undetermined,” but the fact that the building is standing is strong evidence Vermont’s mutual aid system works.
So says Jeff Koonz, assistant chief of the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department, who is “pleased and proud” of a response that involved several area departments.
Not just because the fire damage was limited to the second floor of the two-story, wood-framed home with a gaping hole in its now snow-covered roof, or because the first firefighters on the scene were from the full-time fire department in neighboring Montpelier.
Both are part of the story, according to Koonz, who recounted flames coming out of the roof and one window when he arrived on scene Sunday night in response to a 10 p.m. call for assistance.
All five occupants of the building, including owners Mike and Telma, Patterson, had safely exited the home while placing a call for help.
Help arrived. First from Montpelier, then from Middlesex, and before it was over from Berlin, East Montpelier, Worcester, Waterbury, Waitsfield and Moretown.
“The teamwork among all the departments was simply outstanding,” he said. “It shows the great work small mutual aid departments can do with each other.”
Koonz said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the home’s first floor, or its attached garage and both ends of the structure are intact.
“Quite a bit of the house was saved,” he said.
That, Koonz said, was a team effort that involved an assist from the local road crew and a little bit of luck.
“Fortunately, the truck we have by that part of town was able to climb up the driveway without any problem and was able to drop … a four-inch line on the way up,” he said.
According to Koonz, that enabled a fire engine at the bottom of the lengthy driveway to start pumping water right away, even as volunteers were responding from other departments.
The help was more than appreciated in a rural community that doesn’t have a municipal water system, or fire hydrants.
“We set up a water source over on Shady Rill to do tanker shuttling,” Koonz said. “We never lost water up at the scene itself, which … for a rural fire, especially this time of year, is outstanding.”
The Pattersons' home is standing as a result, and while they are currently staying with friends, the damage appears reparable.
According to Koonz, state police have investigated the fire, concluded it started on the home’s second floor before spreading into the attic. They were unable to pinpoint the cause.
“It’s not suspicious,” he said.
Koonz said firefighters from Middlesex cleared the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, though many of the assisting departments were released earlier in the morning.
