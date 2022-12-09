BURLINGTON — A two-time convicted drug defendant from Rutland pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of young Burlington man early Sunday morning.
A judge ordered Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, now of Burlington, held without bail Friday in the homicide that was captured on a private cellphone and shared in the community.
A bloodied Abubakar “Boozy” Sharrif, 23, was found unresponsive on the floor of Piesanos, a pizza shop at 176 Main St., just east of Church Street, when Burlington Police responded about 3:08 a.m. Sunday in what court papers say was a brawl.
Sharrif had a large stab wound that went through his left lung and severed the left ventricle of his heart causing the death, Detective Cpl. Erica E. Schaller said in a court affidavit.
Simmonds has a criminal record that includes an arrest for felony possession of a weapon — a switchblade — in Kings County, New York, court records note.
Simmonds, who is on federal supervised release conditions following his most recent drug conviction in Vermont, lives at ANEW Place at 89 North St., a transitional housing shelter. Burlington Police used federal court records to obtain an address for Simmonds and arrested him Thursday.
Deputy State’s Attorney Kelton Olney asked that while Simmonds even while detained that he have no contact with witnesses, including Jevron Montgomery, 25, Abdirahman Mohammed, 20, Ibrahima Bangoura, 20, or with Sharrif’s family
Judge A. Gregory Rainville agreed that Simmonds should have no contact with the people.
Rainville also said he would schedule a hearing on the state’s request to hold Simmonds, who works at Burger King in Colchester, without bail.
Burlington Police got an early break in the case when it was provided copies of three cellphone videos shot by a woman that included one showing the major confrontation inside the pizza shop in progress.
Police also obtained video from a brand-new security system with three cameras installed that evening at the eatery, Schaller wrote.
One of the videos, which was shared with media members earlier this week, showed a man wielding a large knife in his right hand and also holding a chair in front of him.
The kitchen staff reported it had two large kitchen knives with about 7- or 8-inch blades, but one was missing, police said. Police said they also recovered a black-and-white knit Nets hat with black pompom and the word “Bklyn” written on it that the video showed was dislodged from the suspect’s head during the altercation.
For the first time, court papers report a second person also was injured in the brawl. South Burlington Police, which was called in to help in the case, found Abdirahman Mohammed, 20, with a head injury near a parking lot for the Vermont Superior Court at King Street and St. Paul Street.
He initially refused to cooperate and later went to the hospital for stitches, but finally provided his name after learning his friend was dead, Schaller said. Mohammed said he had just come from work at Best Buy.
Schaller said in her 14-page affidavit, which includes pictures, that Montgomery and Bangoura can be seen on the store video getting into an argument and punches are thrown. Mohammed soon joins the fight and Simmonds can be seen grabbing a chair and a knife, police said.
At one point, Sharrif appears to try to stop the fight, police said. Simmonds grabs Sharrif’s jacket and swings him around as his right hand moves upward to stab him, Schaller said. She said the store video shows Sharrif drops to the ground 29 seconds after he was stabbed.
The video shows Mohammed, Bangoura and Montgomery continued to fight, Schaller said. Another person intercedes to stop the fight, but soon Montgomery and Bangoura reengage in the fight, which is broken up again.
The Burlington Fire Department located a small baggie with a powder-like substance in Sharrif’s sock, police said.
Bangoura was later interviewed, but denied he was at the pizza shop, police said. Schaller explained he was captured on video, and he then admitted he was there. He denied knowing Montgomery or the defendant, police said.
By Wednesday, police had received several anonymous tips that the homicide was committed by a man known as “Red.” Video shows he was at Red Square, a nightclub on Church Street, around the corner from the homicide scene, for about two hours.
After the homicide, Simmonds is caught on numerous security cameras fleeing the scene and taking a route that would have taken him to his residence on North Street, police said.
Simmonds, if convicted, faces up to life in prison with the minimum term of 20 years.
Simmonds, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, received a 35-month prison sentence for his part in a Rutland drug case on March 7, 2013, federal court records show. He was convicted for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine in 2012 and 2013 after a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Rutland in June 2014.
During a “Knock and Talk” visit by Rutland Police and FBI to an apartment at 29 Church St., Simmonds admitted he had distributed about 20 ounces of crack cocaine that he brought from New York to Rutland, court records show. Police found a pillowcase with $4,503 in drug proceeds and a rock of crack cocaine, prosecutors said.
Simmonds also admitted that he had traveled to Burlington in late 2011 about 20 times with crack cocaine to distribute and that the drug trafficking was gang related.
“Simonds denied gang membership, but told investigators that his current supplier is a Crip gang member and that his supplier for the Burlington distribution was a Bloods gang member,” FBI Special Agent Christopher Destito said in a four-page court affidavit.
Then-assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Doyle had argued in court papers that a prison term between 97 and 121 months was appropriate. Doyle noted the amount of crack cocaine brought to Rutland by Simmonds increased with each visit to New York. Instead, he got 35 months.
Simmonds later resumed his drug dealing and got a second sentence of 36 months, which included two counts of distribution of more crack cocaine (24 months) and a violation of supervised release conditions (12 months), Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said in court papers.
Simmonds petitioned for early release in August 2020 on compassion grounds because of COVID, but while the case was pending, he was sent to a Halfway House and the court ruled the petition was moot in April 2021.
He eventually made his way to Burlington to live.
