BURLINGTON – The two remaining defendants in a murder for hire case five years ago in the Northeast Kingdom will go on trial in October 2024.
The man who police say ordered the hit, Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and one of the organizers Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday afternoon by video from prisons where they are detained.
The prosecution and the defense said there is a considerable amount of evidence and information from the investigation provided and there is more to come. They noted there is an estimated 55 search warrants in the case, many of them approved by now-retired Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy. Another eight to 10 were issued out of state.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said he was hoping to get the trial under way by early next year and by July 2024 at the latest. The defense pushed back for a little more time.
Crawford said he is expecting to retire by September 2024 as a full-time judge, but will take Senior Status, which allows him to hear cases and set much of his work schedule.
There also is some question as to whether the trial, which could last up to a month, will be held in Rutland or Burlington.
The triggerman, Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Colorado, pleaded guilty a week ago in the same courtroom to charges of murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting and engaging in a monetary transaction with illegal proceeds.
The federal charges maintain Banks kidnapped Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, from his home on Hawkins Road about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018, and killed him that night in Barnet, about 15 miles away.
The money laundering charge maintains Banks, who said he has worked as a mechanic, exchanged $25,200 as part of the proceeds to buy a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette from a dealership in Longmont, Colorado, on Feb. 27, 2018.
Vermont State Police reported Davis was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso about 4:30 p.m. one day after the abduction in a pull-off area on Peacham Road. Davis was handcuffed and partially covered by snow, state police said, and .22-caliber casings were found nearby.
State Police and the FBI said Banks impersonated a deputy U.S. Marshal by wearing marshal service apparel and a mask while displaying police gear. Banks, acting as a federal officer, claimed there was an arrest warrant for Davis for racketeering in Virginia
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf outlined the efforts the government is making to ensure the evidence is provided in a timely fashion.
Manchester lawyer Alan J. Sullivan, who was assigned to defend Ertay on May 12, said he is just diving into the case. He said he will need until October to just consider the first possible wave of defense motions.
Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor and chief of the criminal division in the Southern District of Florida, replaced defense lawyer Robert Katims, who withdrew after being named a state judge in Vermont.
Defense lawyer Susan K. Marcus of New York City and Ethan A. Balogh of San Francisco, who have been retained by Gumrukcu, said the extra time will ensure a proper defense can be waged.
Crawford said he wants to avoid any claim of ineffective counsel.
Davis was a father of six children and his wife of 14 years, Melissa, was pregnant, authorities said. They had been in Vermont about three years and he worked in Barre at Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm. A company cellphone was found inside his jacket at the scene.
Banks is among four co-defendants charged in the case that centered on Davis threatened to report a shady investment deal to federal authorities, according to court records. He is the second defendant to admit his guilt.
A fourth defendant, Aron Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nevada, reached a plea agreement last year. Ethridge pleaded guilty on July 22, 2022, in Vermont to two felony counts in the case: for conspiring with the other three defendants and with getting Banks to travel across state lines to commit the crime. Ethridge received $100,000 from Eratay to cover the killing and any expenses, the plea agreement said.
In 2017, Davis was threatening Gumrukcu and his older brother Murat, about going to the FBI with evidence the two brothers “were defrauding him in a multimillion-dollar oil deal,” court records maintain. The records show the Gumrukcus had entered into the oil deal with Davis in early 2015.
The prosecution maintains the hit was ordered to silence Davis.