BURLINGTON – The two remaining defendants in a murder for hire case five years ago in the Northeast Kingdom will go on trial in October 2024.

The man who police say ordered the hit, Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and one of the organizers Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday afternoon by video from prisons where they are detained.