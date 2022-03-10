MONTPELIER — A plan to paint murals on the concrete supports for the interstate bridges over Route 2 near Gateway Park got a green light from city councilors while prompting process-related concerns from one resident Wednesday night.
On a night when the council welcomed one new member and welcomed back two others — including Mayor Anne Watson — its practice of approving “consent agenda” items with one blanket motion left resident Linda Berger wondering what just happened.
“I had some questions about it, and now I feel stupid and shut out from being able to discuss it,” Berger said after councilors unanimously approved a modified consent agenda that included the mural proposal she wanted to talk about.
The Gateway Park project recommended by the Public Art Commission wasn’t the only item on Wednesday’s consent agenda. Councilors authorized the purchase of a $243,500 street sweeper, agreed to spend $82,000 on 350 refurbished coin-only parking meters and signed off on the purchase of 5.55-acres of land next to Berlin Pond for just over $79,000 in one blanket motion.
Two items — approval of the minutes from the council’s last meeting and acceptance of a $50,000 grant that will help Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity study the feasibility of developing a 50- to 60-unit “carbon negative housing project” on Northfield Street — were separately considered.
Though Watson asked if there was any public comment before the bulk of the consent agenda was approved, no one spoke. The only question was posed by Councilor Conor Casey and involved the parking meter purchase.
Berger, who was interested in the mural project was clearly caught off guard.
“I had no idea there was going to be no discussion,” she said of a consent agenda item that an accompanying memo indicated the only recommended action was “review.”
It wasn’t completely clear what the council did — or needed to do — based on supporting documentation from the Public Art Commission and local artist Carolyn Shapiro.
Shapiro approached the commission and the state Agency of Transportation, about the possibility of painting murals on up to three of the interstate bridge abutments — there are roughly a dozen — as part of a broader plan that could eventually lead to murals being commissioned for the rest.
That’s the grand plan, but it would start with a project spearheaded by Shapiro in conjunction with the Public Art Commission and art teachers from Montpelier High School and U-32 Middle & High School. Because of Green Mount Cemetery’s proximity to Gateway Park, the Cemetery Commission would also be represented on a committee that would vet initial mural designs before they are painted under Shapiro’s supervision.
Berger said she believed Shapiro would do a wonderful job, but was worried the project had gotten ahead of itself and was troubled by what seemed like the lack of transparency.
“It should be a bit more open in how this is done,” she said.
Berger used the term “insider process” to describe what she likened to the quiet approval of wayfaring signs that were installed in 2020.
At a minimum, Berger said, the idea should be discussed and perhaps opened up.
“I think there are other artists in town that should have that opportunity,” she said.
Rob Hitzig, vice chairman of the Public Art Committee, said that group’s meetings are public, all are welcome to attend and the project is still in its infancy.
“It’s still being worked on,” he said. “Nothing is finalized.”
However, Hitzig acknowledged the committee was working with Shapiro on the first phase of what it viewed as a multi-year plan to to turn the structural bridge supports into pieces of art that could be enjoyed by those at the small park, or those entering and leaving Montpelier.
Hitzig predicted murals — beyond the three Shapiro hoped to work on with the schools in coming months — would be subject to a “more public process.”
Though background materials indicated Shapiro would receive a stipend for her work, it didn’t indicate how much, Hitzig said no money was being requested.
The project provoked a brief back and forth that ended when Watson told Berger the council was moving on.
Watson, who easily defeated Stephen Whitaker on Town Meeting Day, kicked off her third consecutive two-year term overseeing a meeting that got bogged down with routine organizational issues and included an annual update from the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee.
Watson thanked voters for their support, as did Cary Brown and Jennifer Morton, who each won contested District 3 races last week. Brown is a new addition to the council, and Morton was elected to the District 3 seat she was appointed to fill by the council last year.
