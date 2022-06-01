BARRE — The search for City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s successor may be nearing an end, but city councilors aren’t yet ready to name his replacement.
On a night when councilors approved the imposition of a new 1% sales tax and gave City Clerk Carol Dawes more than she asked for with respect to her penultimate pay raise, there was nearly no mention of the administrative search that brought two finalists for Mackenzie’s job to Barre last week.
There were a couple of exceptions.
One involved a proposal to provide a token of appreciation to members of a citizen-led task force that spearheaded the months-long search. That proposal was quickly abandoned when Amanda Gustin, chair of the task force, said she’d polled its volunteer members, and all agreed they would decline a stipend if one was offered.
Then there was Mayor Jake Hemmerick’s meeting-ending suggestion that a special session involving the manager search might be needed later this week, or possibly next week.
Hemmerick did not elaborate, but on Wednesday Rikk Taft, the city’s director of human resources said the council has narrowed the field from two to one.
“They (councilors) have made a choice,” Taft confirmed, noting the favored finalist is interested, a background investigation is “in process,” and a just-drafted employment contract is being reviewed.
Taft said Hemmerick reviewed a copy of the proposed contract Tuesday night and he hoped to vet the document after attending Wednesday’s job fair at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some answers soon,” he said.
While Taft said conversations are underway with one of the two out-of-state finalists, he didn’t indicate which one was chosen by the council after back-to-back day-long visits to Barre last week.
The council privately interviewed Nicolas Storellicastro last Monday and Matthew Selby last Tuesday before meeting in executive session last Wednesday to discuss a possible job offer.
Though Selby has more municipal experience, including a recent six-month stint as interim city manager in Yakima, Washington, his background is primarily in economic development.
Storellicastro would be a somewhat less conventional pick. Currently employed as chief financial and administrative officer for a New York City-based nonprofit, his experience in municipal government is comparatively limited.
While councilors didn’t discuss the status of the search for Mackenzie’s successor Tuesday night, they did authorize the imposition of a 1% sales tax allowed for in a voter-approved charter changer their retiring city manager lobbied for in the run-up to the city’s annual elections in March.
Despite Hemmerick’s urging, the vote, which Dawes explained was required, was not unanimous.
Councilor Michael Boutin acknowledged voters approved a charter change that he and Hemmerick voted against putting on the Town Meeting Day ballot earlier this year. He said he wanted to “respect the vote,” but, given a sustained surge in inflation and record-high gas prices, was concerned about the timing of the new tax, which is now slated to go into effect Oct. 1.
Boutin said he understood the new tax would be paid by all — not just city residents — who shop in Barre, but worried about the potential effect it might have on strained household budgets heading into heating season.
“Given the circumstances, maybe push it off a little bit longer,” he said, quickly predicting he was a minority of one.
Hemmerick, whose own concerns about timing prompted him to vote against putting the charter change on the ballot in March, predicted the tax would generate much-needed revenue the city could invest in upgrading streets, sidewalks and equipment, as well as other capital improvements.
“The voters have spoken, and I hope that every member of the council will respect the voters as we call the question tonight,” he said.
Boutin cast the lone vote against a motion that Dawes reminded councilors was necessary because the charter change approved by voters simply authorized the council to enact the new 1% tax.
“It does require council to go on record to assess the … sales local option tax,” she said of the charter change.
Dawes said she would notify the state Tax Department of the council’s decision, setting the stage for a 90-day waiting period that will start July 1 and end when the tax goes into effect on Oct. 1.
Among other things, the waiting period provides merchants who will begin collecting the additional tax time to reprogram their cash registers and ready for the change.
The tax is similar to the local 1% taxes on rooms, meals and alcohol that have been in place, with voters’ blessing, since 2018.
Dawes, who has announced her plan to retire when her term expires in 2024 requested a 3% pay raise, but was rewarded with a 5% bump at Mackenzie’s suggestion. The council annually sets Dawes salary and has, far more often than not, approved increases that exceed her requests.
It could happen again, but only once.
Dawes, who was elected in March to an eighth consecutive two-year term as the city’s clerk-treasurer, said she will start actively drumming up interest in the position following the city’s annual elections next March.
