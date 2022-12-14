BARRE — A week after uttering an expletive while virtually attending a City Council meeting, the chair of the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee has been ordered to complete eight hours of anger management training.

Following a near hour-long executive session on Tuesday night, city councilors publicly expressed their disapproval for what they described as a “disruption” by unanimously voting to “censure” Joelen Mulvaney for the vulgar comment caught on a hot mic during last week’s council meeting.

