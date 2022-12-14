BARRE — A week after uttering an expletive while virtually attending a City Council meeting, the chair of the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee has been ordered to complete eight hours of anger management training.
Following a near hour-long executive session on Tuesday night, city councilors publicly expressed their disapproval for what they described as a “disruption” by unanimously voting to “censure” Joelen Mulvaney for the vulgar comment caught on a hot mic during last week’s council meeting.
Though it was ignored in real time, Mulvaney’s audible “f— you,” prompted Councilor Thomas Lauzon to call for a special council meeting after confirming he heard what he thought he heard last week.
No special meeting was held, but councilors did start their regular Tuesday night session an hour early and met behind close doors to discuss how to respond to a comment that Lauzon believes was directed at him, even if it wasn’t intended to be heard.
The latter point doesn’t appear to be in dispute. No one has suggested Mulvaney was aware her mic was live while attending last week’s meeting from home via Zoom.
However, Mulvaney has rejected Lauzon’s assertion the comment was directed at him — or anyone else on the council. Instead, she indicated, it reflected her frustration over praised he’d heaped on Loren Polk, director of Aldrich Public Library, before quizzing her about the library’s investment strategy.
Lauzon has suggested the timing of Mulvaney’s remark doesn’t support her claim because he was wrapping up his investment question when she unintentionally interjected.
Either way, Lauzon said he was troubled by the nature of the comment and suggested the council consider whether it is the kind of behavior it wants to condone.
The answer, following Tuesday night’s executive session appears to be “no.” Councilors unanimously voted to censure Mulvaney and included a requirement she complete eight hours of anger management training in the next 30 days.
That was the public result of a private conversation that involved six of the council’s seven members — Teddy Waszazak was absent — City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro and City Clerk Carol Dawes. No one else — including Mulvaney — participated, either virtually or in person, Dawes confirmed on Wednesday.
The council vote caps the latest episode involving Mulvaney’s recently turbulent tenure as chair of the Diversity and Equity Committee.
In August, Mulvaney privately demanded the resignation of fellow committee member William Toborg and threatened to “mute” him at future meetings if he refused to step down, while accusing him of “abusive and incendiary behavior.”
After a recording of the committee meeting in question was finally available, there were public calls for Mulvaney to resign or be ousted by the council. Those calls got louder following a September-ending committee meeting that opened with Mulvaney reading a prepared statement critical of councilors who encouraged the committee to try and work out their differences just 48 hours earlier.
Days later, the council voted 5-2 to “suspend” the committee for three weeks. The committee has since resumed meeting and while there are those who have been critical of Mulvaney, others have publicly praised her leadership and encouraged the council not to remove her from the committee or her position as its chair.
Attempts to reach Mulvaney for comment were unsuccessful on Wednesday. Storellicastro said he had not yet had the opportunity to discuss the council’s decision with her.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.