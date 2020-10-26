BARRE – Multiple people are facing charges after a violent incident at Highgate Apartments on Sunday.
Keith Lafond Garrison, 26, of Barre, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault on a protected professional, simple assault, resisting arrest and aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Garrison faces a maximum sentence of nine and a half years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Theodore Kenneth Garrison, 56, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of hindering arrest, aggravated disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of four years and eight months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Christina Garrison, 32, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of hindering arrest and disorderly conduct. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of four years and 60 days in prison. She was released on conditions.
Blake Portzeba, 31, of Poughkeepsie, New York, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of hindering arrest, aggravated disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violating and abuse prevention order. If convicted, Portzeba faces a maximum sentence of six and a half years in prison. He was also released on conditions.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a fight was reported at Highgate Apartments Sunday and someone was pinned to the ground. Gaylord said he arrived on scene and found a male on the ground who had blood all over his head and a cut above his right eye. He said Theodore Garrison then approached the male, later identified as Portzeba, and asked him several times if he “fell down.” The officer said Theodore Garrison told him police weren’t needed because nothing was wrong.
Gaylord said Christina Garrison also was at the scene and told him Portzeba was her boyfriend and Portzeba had been antagonizing her brother Keith in the brother’s home. The officer said Portzeba reported Keith Garrison had beat him up.
While investigating the incident, Gaylord said a woman yelled to police Keith and Theodore Garrison were “about to get into it.” He said he went into the apartment and found the older Garrison giving the younger a bear hug. Gaylord said the older Garrison let the younger go and they both proceeded to tell police to leave.
Gaylord said Keith Garrison grabbed another officer’s shirt so he was going to be arrested. But in trying to do so, he said Theodore and Christina Garrison grabbed Keith Garrison and tried to pull him away from the officers. The officer reported Theodore Garrison also shoved him and threatened him.
Gaylord said police were able to take Keith Garrison out of the apartment, but he assaulted another officer multiple times. Theodore Garrison charged at Gaylord, but he backed away after the officer pulled out his stun gun, according to court records.
Gaylord said an officer used a stun gun on Keith Garrison to try and stop him from resisting arrest and while trying to get handcuffs on him, Portzeba came over and grabbed Gaylord’s arm, telling him not to hurt Keith Garrison. Gaylord said Portzeba charged at police and was taken to the ground.
The officer said a crowd was forming at the scene so he retrieved his K-9.
Once the scene settled down, Gaylord said he spoke to a witness who reported Christina Garrison had come from New York to visit. The witness told Gaylord she later learned they had been drinking and then found Portzeba on the ground.
Gaylord said a records check showed Portzeba had a restraining order against him out of New York stating he had to stay away from Christina Garrison. The order was put in place in July.
According to court records, Portzeba was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and needed two staples to close up the wound on the back of his head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.