MONTPELIER — A corporal with the Montpelier Police Department has been on paid administrative leave for the past 11 months after concerns were raised about him potentially abusing the department’s sick time, putting even more strain on an already understaffed department.
Police Chief Brian Peete said the allegations have been substantiated by an independent investigation and the city is moving forward with the discipline process. Cpl. Chad Bean, through his union attorney, denies any wrongdoing and denies the allegations have been substantiated. Those at the department report Bean’s behavior and demeanor changed after starting a relationship with a subordinate and fatally shooting a resident in 2019.
According to public records provided to The Times Argus, the city hired Thomas Nelson, a retired captain with the Vermont State Police who owns and operates Vermont Investigative & Consulting Services, to look into concerns raised about Bean’s use of sick time, among other issues.
Peete sent Nelson his request for an internal affairs investigation on Sept. 22. In the letter, Peete said on Dec. 19, 2020, Bean called out of work for his scheduled shift the next day.
“This call-off spurred conversation from Montpelier Police Department supervisors to me of concern that some MPD members had a history of calling off for work on the first and last days of their scheduled work weeks, were approving their own leave time, were not waiting for official notification their call offs were approved, and did not answer/return communications when the department reached out to contact them to check their availability to work shifts,” Peete said in the letter to Nelson.
The chief said Bean continued to call out of work in 2021 and those at the department had started to create an audit to see how often Bean had been calling out. On July 1 of that year, Peete said he sent an email to Bean and to the department’s union representative notifying them he would be meeting with Bean to discuss his use of sick time. He said Bean, who has been with the department since February 2007, then opted for legal representation and has been represented by Montpelier attorney Caroline Earle, legal counsel for members of the Fraternal Order of Police in Vermont.
Peete said he met with Bean and Earle on July 8, 2021, where Bean agreed to follow the city’s policies and rules and Peete agreed not to place the sick time audit into Bean’s personnel file. The chief said Bean continued to call out of work into September 2021.
Peete said in an interview Tuesday his department is budgeted for 17 officers. He said the department currently has three openings and one officer will leave for police dog training next month. With Bean sidelined, that leaves the department with 12 officers available.
In response to increased overtime due to staffing issues, the union included in its latest contract new language stating all officers, regardless of seniority, can be called in to work on their days off to cover shifts. This change was put in place because the prior contract called for lower seniority officers to be called in to cover shifts which was leading to burnout.
Peete said in his letter to Nelson he was informed in September 2021 Bean had started requesting vacation days on his scheduled days off. The documents state Bean was not happy with this change in the contract and it appeared he was trying to use his vacation days to get around being called in to work.
On Sept. 28, 2021, Peete then notified Bean he was being placed on paid administrative leave and Bean would be the subject of an internal affairs investigation regarding his use of time off. Bean has remained on paid leave since that date.
Peete said Bean’s rate of pay is $35.04 per hour. Eleven months equates to about 48 weeks. Given a 40-hour work week, the city has paid Bean an estimated $67,277 in wages while on leave.
The initial report from Nelson, which is 42 pages long, was submitted in November and states Nelson conducted 15 interviews with members of the department. The report gives summaries of the interviews. While the report identifies the officers and staff interviewed, The Times Argus has decided not to publish their names given the confidential nature of the investigation.
Members of the department reported they picked up on Bean’s call out habits and had come to expect him to call out at the start or end of his work weeks. They also expected him to call out on Thursdays because he had complained that there were too many supervisors scheduled for that day and it didn’t make sense to have him working that day, as well.
Nelson’s report states in spring 2019, Bean started dating Katy Purcell-White, a Montpelier officer who Bean was supervising. Purcell-White left the department in July 2021.
According to Nelson’s report, members of the department started to notice Bean and Purcell-White would call out of work to better align their days off, leaving other officers scrambling to cover their shifts.
The department had a fraternization policy in place which talked about how such relationships should be handled, but the policy was reportedly suspended by then chief Anthony Facos. Nelson said in his report Facos had initially moved Bean to a different shift from Purcell-White after learning of their relationship, but a day later reversed course and allowed them to continue working together.
Facos, who now works for the state Department of Motor Vehicles as enforcement and safety director after retiring as police chief in July 2020, defended his decision in an interview Wednesday to keep Bean and Purcell-White working the same shift.
“Anything that I had done was done in concert with both legal and obviously (human resources),” Facos said, adding the police department in Montpelier is a small one.
The former chief said while the pair were working the same shift, Bean was no longer supervising Purcell-White. He said changes were made to the fraternization policy based on guidance from legal counsel and human resources. Facos said the department had been using a model policy from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns that needed some changes.
“But beyond that, I am not going to discuss this case further. That was many years ago. …I’m not the chief there anymore,” Facos said.
According to documents provided by the department, the “Employee Nepotism and Fraternization” policy was implemented in 2014. The department’s current “Nepotism, Fraternization, Rumor and Gossip” policy, which replaced the old policy, was implemented in October 2021, over a year after Facos had left the department.
Members of the department said they believed Bean’s relationship with Purcell-White was having a negative impact on Bean and his relationship with his co-workers, according to Nelson’s report.
Bean shot and killed Mark Johnson in Montpelier in August 2019. He was cleared of any wrongdoing by both the state Attorney General’s office and the Washington County state’s attorney. Johnson was armed with what was later determined to be a pellet gun when he was killed by Bean for reportedly raising the gun in the direction of officers during an incident. Members of the public continue to criticize the department for the killing of a beloved community member, saying it could have been prevented.
One member of the department told Nelson she believed this incident was taking a toll on Bean.
A fellow officer told Nelson he had been involved in a separate fatal shooting. He told Nelson he received community support after the incident, while Bean received far more scrutiny which may have impacted his desire to do the job. Nelson said Peete has reached out to Bean with concern for Bean’s well-being and recommended Bean use the resources offered by the Vermont First Responders Wellness Center.
Nelson said officers noted a change in Bean after both starting the relationship with Purcell-White and the shooting. One co-worker said Bean had been one of his favorite people at the department to be around until this change in behavior. He told Nelson, “I just want the old Chad back that I used to work with.”
Nelson said another co-worker reported the relationship between Bean and Purcell-White was a perfect example of “why we don’t allow personal relationships in the workplace.”
Nelson said department members reported Bean believed there were people in the department conspiring against him and both Bean and Purcell-White feel they’ve been wronged by the department and targeted because of their relationship.
Nelson said the audit showed Bean had called out 22 times over a 20-month period from February 2020 to September 2021. He said Bean provided documentation supporting his calling out for 10 of those dates.
Nelson noted in fiscal year 2022, Bean had started using more vacation and sick time than he had actually accrued, according to the audit. He said Bean had used 70 hours of vacation time with only 48 hours accrued and 40 hours of regular sick leave with only 24 hours accrued.
Nelson said the audit showed Bean was at the bottom of the list of officers who picked up overtime. He said Bean worked 80 hours of overtime in 2020 and 83 hours in 2021, while other corporals at the department averaged 239 hours of overtime.
Nelson said Bean was interviewed with Earle present on Nov. 5.
He said Bean reported he is a single father with shared custody and attributed some of the call outs to taking care of sick kids. Nelson said Bean reported he had since become engaged to Purcell-White and shares in taking care of her kids, as well. Bean told Nelson his call outs were during the pandemic and officials in the city had told employees if they did not feel well, they should not come to work.
Nelson said he asked Bean about calling out at the start or end of his work week and Bean responded, “If I call out, there is a reason I call out.” Nelson said Bean reported if he called out, it was because he was not feeling well or had children to take care of, not because he was trying to give himself more days off.
Nelson said he asked Bean about the lack of overtime. He said Bean reported he lives in Lyndonville, so he isn’t as readily available to pick up overtime.
He said Bean denied stating he shouldn’t be working on Thursdays, but he did express concern with how many supervisors were scheduled for that day.
Nelson said Bean denied calling out sick to match his days off with Purcell-White’s.
City Manager William Fraser declined an interview request for this story because he said the matter is still pending. Fraser said in an email Wednesday, “It is working its way through the city’s discipline and grievance process which, eventually, results in a hearing before me to determine the outcome.”
Earle, the union attorney representing Bean, said in an interview Wednesday she doesn’t understand how the city came to its conclusion that Nelson’s report substantiated the allegations and is now moving forward with possible discipline. She noted the report states, “There were no blatant failures to observe any department policies” observed by Nelson during his investigation.
She said the investigation has been “an absurd waste of resources.”
“Because you have an officer who’s had a blemish-free career for the past 15 years with the Montpelier PD. You have a police department that has been understaffed for years. And all the City of Montpelier’s residents are paying for a law enforcement officer to sit on the sidelines since last September who should be out there helping citizens and doing community policing,” Earle said.
She said what Nelson found was the department would do well to formalize its sick leave policies. Earle said the department had no policy in place stating Bean needed to document his call outs, yet he was still able to do so for 10 of them. She said it wasn’t surprising that he wasn’t able to provide documentation for the other call outs more than a year after the fact.
As for the comments other officers had made to Nelson about noticing a pattern with Bean’s call outs, Earle said, “I think what we need to understand is that these officers are under extraordinary stress day in and day out. When anybody calls out, yes, it creates stress within the department, but that’s not Chad’s responsibility.”
She said it’s up to the administration to make sure the department is properly staffed so no single individual calling out imposes undue stress on the department. Earle acknowledged law enforcement agencies in the state have been dealing with staffing issues because people aren’t looking to get into law enforcement.
“I would just suggest that those officers are speaking more to the general stress level that they’re experiencing (rather) than any one officer being out,” she said.
As for comments from co-workers about Bean’s behavior changing after the Johnson shooting, Earle said she would think any officer would change after being involved in a fatal shooting.
“And every officer deserves support and I can tell you that right now Chad Bean is not receiving support from his department. To be investigated and sidelined for the last year or so because of 0.5 sick days per month over the last 20 months, does not appear to me to be very supportive,” she said.
