MONTPELIER — A corporal with the Montpelier Police Department has been on paid administrative leave for the past 11 months after concerns were raised about him potentially abusing the department’s sick time, putting even more strain on an already understaffed department.

Police Chief Brian Peete said the allegations have been substantiated by an independent investigation and the city is moving forward with the discipline process. Cpl. Chad Bean, through his union attorney, denies any wrongdoing and denies the allegations have been substantiated. Those at the department report Bean’s behavior and demeanor changed after starting a relationship with a subordinate and fatally shooting a resident in 2019.

