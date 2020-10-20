BARRE – A Morrisville man has admitted to seriously injuring a flagger after falling asleep while driving and causing a crash on Interstate 89 in 2018.
Basil E. Bailey, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. Bailey has agreed to a sentence of two to 10 years, all suspended except for six months to serve, as well as 10 years on probation.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7 because the Department of Corrections has been ordered to complete a presentence investigation. Because of multiple factors, including Bailey being the only caregiver for his 10-year-old daughter, he is looking to serve the six months on home confinement. If after hearing from the victim at the sentencing hearing Judge Mary Morrissey decides home confinement isn’t appropriate and he should serve time in prison, Bailey can withdraw his guilty pleas.
Trooper David Lambert, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a crash was reported in the southbound lane of I-89 in Middlesex in November 2018. Lambert said he was told by dispatch that a vehicle had hit a construction vehicle that then pinned a construction worker between the vehicle and the guardrail.
He said the first vehicle was sitting in the middle of the highway and the second vehicle, an ADA traffic control truck, was sitting against the guardrail. The first vehicle suffered heavy damage and the driver, later identified as Bailey, had to be extracted from it.
The construction truck had to be towed from the scene because the crash disabled it, according to court records. Based on his observations of the scene, Lambert said Bailey had swerved and hit the truck.
Lambert said Bailey had to be taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment for his injuries. The victim was also taken to the hospital in Berlin and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington because she suffered a severe leg injury.
He said Bailey’s speech was slurred and told Lambert he had fallen asleep while driving. He told Lambert he didn’t remember anything from the crash. The last things he remembered were getting onto the interstate and then being taken out of his vehicle after the crash.
Lambert said Bailey reported he didn’t have any drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi said via video in court on Tuesday the victim had to have a rod inserted into her leg. Gozzi said the victim has had an artery in the leg replaced twice and there is still a risk she may lose the leg.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
