BARRE — With Monday’s filing deadline looming, the race to replace Mayor Lucas Herring has its first entrant: Rich Morey.
Morey’s interest in running for mayor had been rumored for weeks, and the former city councilor and current president of the Barre Partnership erased all doubt early Wednesday afternoon when he filed his consent of candidate former with City Clerk Carol Dawes.
Morey recently had taken out a nominating petition as he mulled a mayoral bid, but took advantage of Gov. Phil Scott’s signing of just-passed legislation that waives the petition requirement for local candidates again this year.
“I’m in and I’m excited,” Morey said, confirming his candidacy moments after guaranteeing his name will appear on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
For the moment, Morey, 40, is the only candidate for the city’s highest elected office.
Herring announced earlier this month he won’t be running for a third consecutive two-year term. Others could enter the race before Monday’s 5 p.m.
Morey sounded as surprised as anyone about a political move that wasn’t part of a grand plan.
“Honestly, it wasn’t on my radar,” he said of his mayoral bid.
Nudged by one of the city’s conservative residents to run before Herring publicly announced he wouldn’t be, Morey said he didn’t discount the idea, but he didn’t act on it until he was encouraged to do the same by someone on the opposite side of the political spectrum.
Morey, who considers himself a moderate, said he was intrigued by the possibility and flattered by the suggestion he would be a “good bridge” on a council that in recent years has featured political divides.
“I think I developed a good reputation for that during my time on the council,” he said.
Morey, who works for the Snell Group in Barre, has served for more than two years as president of the Barre Partnership, and is chairman of the committee that is now conducting the search for a successor to retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
“I care about Barre,” he said. “This is my home.”
Morey has bounced around Barre since settling on Elm Street 11 years ago. He moved from Elm to Berlin Street, form Berlin to Fairview Street, and from Fairview Street to Prospect Street.
Morey said the issues facing Barre — from vacant storefronts and blighted neighborhoods to a too-high tax rate — haven’t changed since he was nominated to fill a vacancy on the City Council on the floor of a Ward 3 caucus more than four years ago. Two dozen voters attended the caucus, and Morey lost to John LePage. He also lost the rematch, 201-151 in March 2018, but was narrowly elected to fill a separate Ward 3 vacancy at a caucus the following month.
Morey went on to run for and win that council seat in 2019. He stepped down at the end of his two-year term, citing a looming move that would take him out of Ward 3.
Morey has followed the council and remained engaged. He attended Tuesday night’s meeting and said he was comfortable with the budget the council approved and supportive of a decision not to pursue a local option tax.
On Wednesday night Morey was scheduled to convene a meeting of the city manager search committee, which thus far hasn’t had luck finding a consultant willing to assist with that effort.
With an unprecedented amount of federal funding at the city’s disposal, and a looming administrative transition, Morey said he is eager to step up and help try and make Barre better.
“It’s a remarkable opportunity,” he said.
Born and raised in East Montpelier, Morey graduated from U-32 High School in 1999 and chose to settle in Barre, where he is house-hunting — again — but no longer tethered to a ward now that he’s running for citywide office.
