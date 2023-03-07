MORETOWN — Voters gave an overwhelming thumbs up to the $1.45 million operating budget for the town.
They also agreed to set up a Survey Fund to be used for any surveys of lands, roads or trails and other uses. The town set aside $10,000 to kick off the fund.
Voters also approved $275,000 for a new highway truck, as well as $25,000 to help support the Neck of the Woods Childcare and Early Education Center. The vote on that article was 181-102.
Voters also approved amendments to the zoning regulations, as well as $10,000 for a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus for the Moretown Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition, $10,000 was set aside for bridge and culvert work.
Tom Martin and Don Wexler won the two one-year seats on the board of selectmen. There were no contested races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.