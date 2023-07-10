BARRE — A Moretown man has been placed on probation for driving a truck into another man’s vehicle in Waterbury after an argument.
Jacob B. Durand, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation and reckless endangerment. Durand agreed to a sentence of six months to two years, all suspended, on the misdemeanor convictions and to a four-year deferred sentence on the felony conviction. If he successfully completes four years of probation, the felony conviction will likely be removed from his record. If he violates his probation conditions, the felony likely stays on his record and he faces open sentencing, with a maximum sentence of five years to serve for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The state agreed to dismiss, with prejudice, misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and stalking, per the plea agreement.
Durand also was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.
He must participate in a mental health and anger management screening assessment. If that screening recommends Durand for treatment, he must complete that treatment as a condition of his probation.
According to court records, on Dec. 14 police received a report about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of River Road and South Main Street in Waterbury. Police said Durand was located at the scene and reported he was driving a truck that belonged to his boss.
A witness at the scene reported Durand had rammed a vehicle with the truck, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported he and Durand had gotten into an argument on River Road, though court records don’t state what the argument was about. The victim reported he tried to get away from Durand, but Durand followed, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported Durand passed him on River Road and attempted to cut the victim off from the intersection. Durand then reportedly got out of the truck and threw a can at the victim’s vehicle.
Police said the victim reported he backed his vehicle away from Durand and parked at a nearby gas station. The victim reported once he thought Durand had left, he again approached the intersection and made his way onto South Main Street, according to court records. Police said Durand then drove at the victim and hit the victim’s vehicle head on. Police said both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash and it appeared the victim had tried to swerve away from Durand, while it did not appear that Durand tried to avoid hitting the victim.
Police said Durand later admitted the incident was a case of road rage.
In court Monday, Deputy State’s Attorney Zachery Weight said the state came to this agreement with Durand, in part, because of his young age and because he has no prior criminal record. Weight said the victim in this case was clear that he did not want lifelong consequences for Durand, nor that Durand serve time in prison. The prosecutor said the victim wanted Durand to be supervised long-term and to receive treatment.
Weight said this agreement should not be used to misconstrue the seriousness of this incident.
“This is an incident which, unfortunately, frequently happens not just in our state, but around the country. And we are lucky, as a community, that neither individual had a firearm. Because in these types of instances, emotions get the best of both parties and it usually results in one or more deaths,” Weight said, adding Durand’s actions could have easily hurt or killed another motorist simply going about their day.
Durand’s attorney, Sam Dworkin, said he agreed with much of what Weight said. Dworkin said this was, “a very serious and very scary situation.”
The defense attorney said he, and likely everyone else, is pleased that no one involved in this incident was seriously injured.
“This could have been much, much worse,” Dworkin said.
He said Durand has taken this case seriously from the beginning, has never been in a situation like this before and has done everything he can to try to make sure another incident like this doesn’t happen again.
Durand declined to speak when given the opportunity at Monday’s hearing.
Judge Kevin Griffin said the deferred sentence and possible removal of the felony conviction from Durand’s record provides a large incentive for Durand to abide by his probation conditions, as does the five-year prison sentence he faces if Durand violates his probation conditions. The judge then wished Durand the best of luck going forward and accepted the plea agreement.