BARRE — A Moretown man has been placed on probation for driving a truck into another man’s vehicle in Waterbury after an argument.

Jacob B. Durand, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation and reckless endangerment. Durand agreed to a sentence of six months to two years, all suspended, on the misdemeanor convictions and to a four-year deferred sentence on the felony conviction. If he successfully completes four years of probation, the felony conviction will likely be removed from his record. If he violates his probation conditions, the felony likely stays on his record and he faces open sentencing, with a maximum sentence of five years to serve for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

