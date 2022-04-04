BARRE — A Moretown man has been sentenced to six days to serve for a host of alcohol-fueled crimes, including threatening children with a gun.
Donald Hawley Myers, 52, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release. Myers, who now lives in St. Albans, also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.
He was sentenced to one to four years, all suspended except for six days to serve. Myers was placed on probation for four years. If he violates his conditions of probation, Myers could receive the suspended sentence.
The state dismissed other driving under the influence charges and violations of conditions of release, per the plea agreement, and amended a felony count of impeding a public officer to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Deputy State’s Attorney Bridget Grace said given Myers’ prior history and the amount of charges he had accumulated, while he is only convicted of misdemeanors, an incarcerated sanction was appropriate for these cases.
“All of these incidents involved alcohol,” Grace said, adding she hopes his probation conditions can help him “overcome that struggle.”
She said in all of the DUI cases, Myers’ blood alcohol content was quite high. The prosecutor said Myers is lucky he didn’t hurt himself or others.
Myers’ attorney, Avi Springer, said Myers accepts responsibility for most of what he’s been charged with. Springer said his client has some factual disputes with the charges he pleaded no contest to.
“I think the bottom line is he understands he has a problem with alcohol,” Springer said. He noted Myers already has taken some steps to address his alcohol use, including going to a rehabilitation facility.
For the criminal threatening conviction, police said a woman reported in March 2021 her children were playing outside in Waitsfield when Myers drove by them and yelled at them. One of the children asked Myers what he was going to do, and he pointed a gun out the window of his vehicle and said he was going to shoot them, according to court records. Police said one of the children reported Myers was upset because they were climbing trees, and he told them to get out of the road. Court records did not state the ages of the children.
For the disorderly conduct conviction, Myers was reportedly causing a scene on North Seminary Street in Barre in September. Police said they found Myers intoxicated. Myers was taken into protective custody due to his level of intoxication, according to court records, and at one point grabbed a police officer’s gun on the officer’s hip and tried to take it out of the holster. Police said Myers was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
For the DUI convictions, on March 23, 2021, Myers was driving on North Road in Waitsfield when his vehicle ran out of gas. Police said they located Myers’ vehicle sitting in the roadway. Myers was located about 200 yards away carrying a gas can, according to court records. Police said Myers gave a sample of his breath which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.256% — in Vermont, .08 and higher is over the legal limit for driving.
On Aug. 22, Myers was involved in a crash on Airport Road in Warren. Police said Myers was located next to a vehicle on the side of the roadway. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.226%.
On Sept. 9, police were called to the Champlain Farms in Waitsfield because Myers was having trouble getting out of his vehicle and appeared to be intoxicated. Police said Myers gave a sample of his breath which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.315%.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.