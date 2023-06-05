NORTHFIELD — The Community College of Vermont held its graduation ceremony on Saturday at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House.
More than 450 students received associate degrees. Students representing all 14 Vermont counties graduated, along with students from 18 states and six countries. The youngest graduates are 18 and the oldest is 68. Also among the graduates are 37 veteran and military-connected students.
The keynote address was delivered by Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of BETA Technologies, a Vermont-based company working to electrify aviation.
There’s no manual for life after graduation, Clark told the graduates, urging them to pick a vision and work toward that vision with conviction.
“Just show up,” he said. “Your experiences will be pushed into an algorithm that you didn’t even know was in your head … You’ll certainly use the experiences here to help you achieve your vision. Start making progress toward your vision now, and do it with your blinders off and an open mind.”
Graduate Kevin McGreal was the Class of 2023’s student speaker. McGreal served as president of CCV’s chapter of the national honor society Phi Theta Kappa and participated in CCV’s Student Advisory and Leadership Council, DEI Committee, and Academic Council, among other leadership activities. He acknowledged the diversity of experiences represented by his classmates, as well as commonalities.
“While what each of us takes from this may differ, we all have shown up for ourselves and for our families, our communities. Whether we started to gain skills or a certificate to improve financial security, or credits to transfer, or just to keep enriching our lives, we all share this.”
Republican Gov. Phil Scott also addressed the Class of 2023.
“Embrace the unknowns,” he told graduates. “Take calculated risks, and don’t be afraid to fail, because that’s how you learn. … Owning and learning from our mistakes is character-building. Mistakes are only weaknesses if we don’t use them to make ourselves better. Learn from others. Don’t be afraid to admit when you don’t know something … You’re never too old to learn something new.”
CCV President Joyce Judy officiated the event. She congratulated graduates for their hard work and perseverance, recognizing that CCV students balance school in addition to the many challenges and curveballs of adult life.
“Throughout your time at CCV, you had the fortitude to keep going despite the obstacles: the sleepless nights, school closures, and illnesses; flat tires, months when you struggled to make ends meet, and a global pandemic. Whether you came to CCV one year ago or ten, you had the courage to invest in yourselves and in your families by pursuing education alongside many other responsibilities.”
Several individuals were recognized during the ceremony for both academic accomplishments and community service.
Bob and Lois Frey were presented with the Community Service Award. Longtime friends of the College who are active volunteers in their home community of Johnson, the Freys support CCV students through an endowed scholarship memorializing their daughter, CCV alumna Jennifer Frey.
CCV-Winooski student Taylor Goodchild received this year’s Student Service Award. CCV-Montpelier students Jack Taylor and Raine Towns received the Student Leadership Award. CCV-Middlebury student Ryan Francoeur and CCV-St. Johnsbury student Maia Mencucci were awarded the 2023 Alumni Scholarships.
Faculty members Mary Ann Boyd, Stephanie Bush and Lou Colasanti received Teaching Excellence Awards.
